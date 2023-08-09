Peak Bengaluru: Auto rickshaw driver accepts two rides on two different apps, netizens amused

In yet another “Peak Bengaluru” moment, a picture showing an auto rickshaw driver having accepted two separate rides on two different apps is making rounds on the internet. The picture showed two phones via which the rides had been booked for two different locations altogether.

The picture also showed that the driver's name as well as the auto rickshaws' registration numbers were the same for both the rides.(X (Twitter))

However, the customer was left puzzled and amused as both the rides had been accepted by the same auto rickshaw driver. The picture also showed that the driver's name as well as the auto rickshaws' registration numbers were the same for both the rides. One ride showed that the driver, Dasharath, was two minutes away, while the other said he was four minutes away.

A social media user, Harsh, shared the picture and used the “peak Bengaluru” tag, which is used often for posts on Bengaluru city's tech and start-up culture, among other things including "hipster" incidents.

“2 different locations, 2 different apps, 2 different phones. Same auto, Same driver @peakbengaluru much?” the user posted on X, formerly Twitter. The post, made on Sunday, garnered over a thousand views and several quirky responses from netizens.

“Dashrath need a raise,” an internet user replied, while another said the driver was “defeating the space time continuum”.

Some asked for the rest of the story, writing, “What happened next?”, while some posted GIFs, which said, “Modern problems require modern solutions,” and “The dream is real.”

In a similar incident recently, a Bengaluru resident got a wait time of over three hours for a 45 minute travel after booking an auto rickshaw ride on Rapido. The Karnataka capital witnesses such online discussions on transport and commute issues frequently.

