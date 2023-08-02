‘Peak Bengaluru’: Resident books Rapido auto, gets wait time of 225 mins for 45 min travel

In yet another “Peak Bengaluru” moment, a city resident booked an auto rickshaw and got a 225 minute wait tie till the ride arrived. Bengaluru witnesses frequent discussions both online and offline with regards to its transport and commute issues.(X (Twitter))

The resident took to social media to share the incident, writing that the wait time on ride hailing apps is “getting out of hand,” and that they have to wait for more than three and a half hours for a 45 minute travel. The resident also posted a screenshot of the ride details, which showed that the driver will arrive at their pickup location in 225 minutes.

“Rapido wait time getting out of hand. Gotta wait for more than 3.7 hours for 45 minutes travel. @peakbengaluru #rapido #Bengaluru #peakbengaluru” the resident posted on X.

The ride-hailing company, Rapido, responded to the post, made on Tuesday, and said that the wait time “seems like a glitch.”

“Hi, this seems like a glitch. Could you please share your registered mobile number with us via DM to have this checked?” it replied.

A few social media users also responded to the post, writing, “This is the way.”

In a similar incident in May, a Bengaluru man booked an Uber auto to find that the driver was 24 kilometres away, with a wait-time of 71 minutes, which left the internet in splits.

Captioning the photo, “Huge respect for him if he actually shows up,” the user also used the popular “peak Bengaluru” hashtag. “Huge respect for you also if you wait that long,” a Twitter user replied to the post, to which the Bengaluru man said, “Hahaha. Driver Cancelled after 1 min. Sad ending.”

Bengaluru witnesses frequent discussions both online and offline with regards to its transport and commute issues, with similar instances occurring of late.

