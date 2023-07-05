Peak Bengaluru moment: Pic of IndiGo aircraft goes viral; Here's why

In yet another “peak Bengaluru” moment, a picture of an IndiGo airlines aircraft went viral on social media sites, catching the eyes of Bengaluru residents and amusing the internet all over again. IndiGo, which does not house business class seats, chose a message for its ramp such that there is no class distinction among its passengers.

The airline had selected a message for its ramp that reflected the start-up culture of Bengaluru city perfectly.(Pooja Singh/Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The quirky message read, “Common ramp for founders and their funders.” This resonated with a horde of social media users, as the IT hub has become synonymous with start-ups and funding.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru traffic story: Man books Uber auto, ride is 24 km, 71 mins away

The picture was originally posted to Twitter by a user called Pooja Singh, who asked internet users to spot the difference in the picture, captioning her message - “Peak Bengaluru moment.@peakbengaluru Spot the difference.” The post garnered nearly 34,000 views and got nearly 400 likes at the time this article was being written.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The picture also received several replies, with many guessing the right answer and replying with the message on the ramp, while another user said, “Just another day at BLR!”

ALSO READ | This Bengaluru landlord invests ₹8 lakh in tenant's start-up; Internet impressed

In a similar incident of late, a Bengaluru resident found an unexpected investor for his start-up in his landlord. The Bengaluru tenant took to Twitter to narrate the story of how his landlord invested ₹8 lakh in his start-up, a matrimony app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON