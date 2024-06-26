‘People are sleeping on Bangalore like crazy’: Entrepreneur compares city to San Francisco

An Indian-origin entrepreneur recently took to social media site X to draw parallels between Bengaluru and San Francisco. Hardeep Gambhir, founder of The Residency, shared several aspects of Bengaluru that he found reminiscent of the silicon valley. Gambhir, who returned to India after seven years in the San Francisco Bay Area, was impressed by Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport.

Gambhir, who returned to India after seven years in the San Francisco Bay Area, was impressed by Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport. He highlighted the efficient 'Uber Zone' system: “Instead of booking an Uber and finding it, you simply book an Uber and go to the first car in the queue of cars, tell your PIN to the driver and off you go to your destination. No waiting time,” he wrote.

He was also taken aback when an auto-rickshaw driver responded to him in English. “I was expecting to speak a bit of Hindi here this summer and surprisingly when I first spoke Hindi to an Auto-rickshaw driver, I got replies from him in English. Turns out Bangalore is the city with English as the most spoken language in India. I was so surprised by this,” he added.

Gambhir praised Bengaluru's vibrant start-up scene, comparing HSR Layout to San Francisco's Hayes Valley. He also commended Bengaluru's rapid commerce services such as Swiggy Instamart, likening it to "Walmart delivery in 4 to 7 minutes, available 24x7."

Additionally, he noted the low carrier charges in India and the availability of mobility services like Yulu electric bikes, drawing parallels with San Francisco's Lime, Veo, and Baywheels bikes.

Gambhir also discussed Bengaluru's affordability, emphasizing the significantly lower cost of living compared to San Francisco. Despite praising the city's pleasant weather, he did mention two downsides: “mosquitoes and ridiculous security deposits for renting.”

“I highly recommend for someone curious about another country's startup ecosystem like SF to come visit here. Also, the e-visa should take 3-5 days to get fully remote. Oh, not to mention. Uber is shit cheap,” he posted.