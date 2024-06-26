 Bengaluru techie falls into Abbi Falls while taking picture, dies: Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Bengaluru techie falls into Abbi Falls while taking picture, dies: Report

ByYamini C S
Jun 26, 2024 12:00 PM IST

A 26-year-old software engineer, Vinod Kumar, from Bengaluru drowned at the Yaduru Abbi falls in Shivamogga, Karnataka, while taking a picture on his phone.

In a heart-breaking incident, a 26-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru tragically drowned while swimming at Yaduru Abbi Falls in Shivamogga, Karnataka. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, who hailed from Ballari, according to a report.

Despite efforts by his companions and onlookers, Vinod reportedly succumbed to the powerful currents, vanishing before their eyes. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Yaduru Abbi Falls, renowned for its scenic beauty, becomes particularly mesmerizing during the monsoons, drawing nature enthusiasts and thrill-seekers alike. However, what began as a leisurely outing with a group of friends turned fatal for Vinod.

He is said to have lost his footing while taking a picture on his mobile phone. Despite efforts by his companions and onlookers, Vinod reportedly succumbed to the powerful currents, vanishing before their eyes, the report stated.

His friends promptly alerted the Thirthahalli police, triggering a swift search and rescue operation. Teams from the fire brigade and local authorities tirelessly scoured the treacherous waters of the falls. Vinod's body was recovered on Monday, the publication said.

Following a post-mortem examination at the general hospital in Nagara town, Vinod's remains were transported to Mincheri village in Ballari district.

