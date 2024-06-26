Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.11 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 27, 2024 23.65 °C Light rain June 28, 2024 25.81 °C Overcast clouds June 29, 2024 28.01 °C Overcast clouds June 30, 2024 28.04 °C Overcast clouds July 1, 2024 26.64 °C Overcast clouds July 2, 2024 27.44 °C Overcast clouds July 3, 2024 25.53 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 34.56 °C Light rain Chennai 30.74 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 25.25 °C Light rain Hyderabad 26.28 °C Heavy intensity rain Ahmedabad 34.73 °C Moderate rain Delhi 39.09 °C Light rain

The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 26, 2024, is 24.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.11 °C and 26.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.2 °C and 26.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

