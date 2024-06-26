Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.11 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024
Jun 26, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bangalore on June 26, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bangalore today, on June 26, 2024, is 24.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.11 °C and 26.96 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 05:55 AM and will set at 06:48 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Bangalore is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.2 °C and 26.98 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bangalore the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 23.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 26, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bangalore for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 27, 2024
|23.65 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|25.81 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 29, 2024
|28.01 °C
|Overcast clouds
|June 30, 2024
|28.04 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 1, 2024
|26.64 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 2, 2024
|27.44 °C
|Overcast clouds
|July 3, 2024
|25.53 °C
|Light rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.7 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|34.56 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|30.74 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Bengaluru
|25.25 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|26.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.73 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|39.09 °C
|Light rain
