Bengaluru sees 1000 dengue cases in three weeks; BBMP chief tests positive: Report

Dengue cases within Bengaluru city's Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits have surpassed 1,000, with 1,036 cases reported in the past three weeks, marking a twofold increase compared to last June's figures. Bengaluru has recorded 2,447 dengue cases in the last six months, with Mahadevapura and East zones reporting the highest numbers. (HT File Photo)

This surge coincides with news that BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has tested positive for the viral disease. Despite feeling unwell since Friday with a mild fever, Girinath continued his duties, overseeing the inauguration of a new multilevel car park at Freedom Park and participating in a review of the draft advertisement policy, the Deccan Herald reported.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

READ | Bangalore Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.11 °C, check weather forecast for June 26, 2024

Acting on medical advice, he underwent a dengue test on Saturday, which returned positive. Girinath remains stable and is currently working from home, planning to return to the office soon, the publication stated.

BBMP health officials are intensifying efforts to control the spread of dengue, focusing on awareness campaigns, door-to-door surveys, and mosquito-control measures such as spraying and fogging to eliminate breeding grounds.

READ | Fourth FIR registered against Prajwal in sexual abuse case

The city has recorded a total of 2,447 dengue cases in the last six months, with Mahadevapura and East zones reporting the highest numbers due to their large populations, the report stated.

CM Siddaramaiah's message to the public amid rising dengue cases

In response to the escalating cases state-wide, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed officials to prioritize detection and treatment of the viral infection. During a meeting with Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and senior officers, the chief minister emphasized ensuring adequate availability of treatment, medications, and blood platelets, news agency PTI reported.

As of yesterday, Karnataka has reported 5,374 cases and five deaths related to dengue. Siddaramaiah underscored the government's commitment to combating the disease, urging comprehensive measures including door-to-door surveys, public awareness campaigns involving ASHA workers, nursing students, NSS volunteers, and others.

He urged the public to work together with authorities to combat the disease by eliminating the 'Aedes aegypti' larvae, known vectors of dengue fever, right from its source.