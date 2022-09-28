PFI ban is a message to all anti-national groups, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai welcomed the Centre's ban on the Popular Front of India and said that this is a message for all anti-national groups. In Karnataka, the PFI was accused of playing a major role behind the massive hijab row, The Karnataka government told the Supreme Court that the petitioners who challenged the hijab ban were influenced by the PFI. The government told the top court that it all stemmed from a social media movement initiated by the PFI to influence parents and children. Also Read | Amit Malviya's dig at Cong after PFI ban; Vivek Agnihotri says, ‘Defeat of urban naxals'

Ban on the PFI was a long-time demand of all political parties, including the CPI, CPM, the Congress, chief minister Bommai said. "PFI was involved in anti-national activities, violence. They had their command outside the country," Bommai said.

"Some of the important office bearers went across the border and had their own training. The time had come to ban this organisation. The Government of India took the right decision. This is a message for all anti-national groups. I urge people not to associate with such organisations," he said.

What Centre said on PFI : 10 points

1. PFI and its associated or affiliates work as socio-economic, educational and political organisations but they have a secret agenda to radicalise a particular section of the society.

2. Some of the PFI’s founding members are the leaders of theStudents Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) and PFI has linkages with Jamat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), both of which are proscribed organisations.

3. There had been a number of instances of international linkages of PFI with Global Terrorist Groups like Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

4. The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been working covertly to increase radicalization of one community by promoting a sense of insecurity in the country, which is substantiated by the fact that the some PFI cadres have joined international terrorist organisations.

5. The PFI is involved in several criminal and terror cases and shows sheer disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside, it has become a major threat to internal security of the country.

6. There had been a number of instances of international linkages of PFI with Global Terrorist Groups and some activists of the PFI have joined Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and participated in terror activities in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan.

7. The Office bearers and cadres of the PFI along with others are conspiring and raising funds from within India and abroad through the banking channels, and the hawala, donations, etc. as part of a well-crafted criminal conspiracy.

8. The PFI and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been involved in violent terrorist activities with the intent to create a reign of terror in the country, thereby endangering the security and public order of the state.

9. The sources of deposits on behalf of PFI with respect to its several bank accounts were not supported by the financial profiles of the account holders and the activities of PFI were not being carried out as per their declared objectives.

10. The State Governments of Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat have recommended to ban PFI.

