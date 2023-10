Plan ahead! Power cuts in Bengaluru this week amid electricity shortage

Bengaluru city is likely to witness scheduled power disruptions this week amid a severe water shortage as the state experiences a decline in electricity production.

Power supply companies including the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company's (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) have undertaken several maintenance projects as well, owing to outages in some areas.

Most of these outages are expected to occur between 10 am and 5 pm, however, some works may be completed earlier.

Here is a day-by-day list of areas that are likely to see power cuts:

October 17, Tuesday:

19th C, D, E Main & F Main, 1st N Block, Rajajinagar, Saraswathi Nagar, Vinayaka Layout, Kanaka Nagar, Gangadhara Layout, Central Excise Layout, Kgs Layout, Shobha Hospital surrounding area, Hariram Alidas Layout, Ktg School Road, Dodanna Indusrtial Estate, Konega Garments, Hegganahalli Main Road, Durgambika Temple, Nituvalli, Rasthrothana School In And Around, Manikanta Circle, Sri-ram Badavane, Kariyamma Temple, Jayanagara A & B Block, Nituvahalli Anjaneya Temple, Nituvahalli Khadi Bandara, Bhagiratha Circle, Jayanagara Church & its surrounding areas, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, Lh Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal and Byadarahalli.

October 18, Wednesday:

Rpc Layout, Nethaji Layout, Attiguppe, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, Lh Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal and Byadarahalli.

October 19, Thursday:

Dr Rajkumar Road, St Teresa Hospital, Rpc Layout, Nethaji Layout, Attiguppe, Mouneshwara Badavane, Jayanagara & its surrounding areas, Igoor, Igoor Golarahatti, Lingadahalli, Oddinahalli, Dodderi, Doddaveeranahalli, Ranganapalya, Appinayakanahalli, Lakkanahalli, Palihatti and all other villages which comes under respective feeders, Kuntegowdanahally, Yaladabagi, Havinahalu, Kataveeranahally, Navaneboranahally, Ajjaiahnapalya, Lh Palya, Borasandra, Thippanahally, Byadarahally, Dasarahalli, Venkatapura, Saluparahalli, Seebi Agrahara, Doddaseebi, Durgadahalli, Thippanahalli, Borasandra, Kallashettihalli, Yaththappanahatti, Kalajjiroppa, Sibaianapalya, Basarihalli, Hunjanal and Byadarahalli.

