PM Modi shares glimpses of Bengaluru airport's 2nd terminal ahead of launch | In Pics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared glimpses of the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru ahead of its inauguration on Friday. The new terminal worth ₹5,000 crores will be giving “impetus to airport capacity expansion”, Modi said.

“I am pleased that the terminal building gives utmost importance to sustainability,” he tweeted.

Here are the pictures PM Modi shared:

PM Modi shared glimpses of Bengaluru airport's second terminal (Twitter)

The terminal is reportedly a tribute to one of Bengaluru's older titles - Garden City. (Twitter)

The terminal will be operational by December (Twitter)

Modi will arrive in Bengaluru on Friday to inaugurate a slew of new projects in the state.

The second airport terminal is reportedly a tribute to one of Bengaluru's older titles - Garden City. The passenger experience in this terminal is meant to be a 'walk in the garden'.

The terminal will be operational by December and will be able to handle around five to six crore passengers annually. It will have over 10,000 square metres of green walls, hanging gardens, and outdoor gardens - that have been made using indigenous technology.

Along with this, PM Modi will also unveil a 108-feet tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda - the founder of Bengaluru city - on the airport premises.

He is also set to flag off the first Vande Bharat Express train in South India.

Last week, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai held a video conference regarding the arrangements for the PM's visit. A statement by the CMO read, “He collected every detail of the function and directed the authorities concerned that the functions must not cause hardship for the citizens.”

(With inputs from agencies)