PM Modi to inaugurate Bengaluru airport's second terminal on Friday

Prime minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Bengaluru on Friday to launch a slew of new projects, including the inauguration of a second terminal at the city's Kempegowda International Airport.

PM Modi will also unveil a 108-feet tall bronze statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru city, on the airport premises and flag off south India's first Vande Bharat Express to serve the Chennai-Bengaluru-Mysuru route.

The new terminal has cost the state ₹5,000 crores and is to be a tribute to one of Bengaluru's older titles - Garden City - news agency ANI reported; passenger experience in this terminal is meant to be a 'walk in the garden'.

Here are some pictures of the terminal:

Karnataka | PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, built at a cost of around ₹5000 crores, on Nov 11.



T2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru; passenger experience is meant to be a ?walk in the garden?. pic.twitter.com/0bFyyt7n1G — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2022

The second terminal - to be operational by December - will double counters for check-in and immigration, as well as double passenger handling capacity, decongesting footfall in the first.

The terminal will be able to handle around five to six crore passengers annually.

It also hosts over 10,000 square metres of green walls, hanging gardens and outdoor gardens, which have been made using indigenous technology. Officials also mean to pitch the terminal as environmentally sustainable.

(With ANI inputs)