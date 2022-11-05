Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Bengaluru: Aviation ministry grants nod to drone use for inaugural of terminal 2

Bengaluru: Aviation ministry grants nod to drone use for inaugural of terminal 2

Published on Nov 05, 2022 08:04 PM IST

The airport authorities had sought permission for use of drones for videography and photography of the inaugural event of the terminal 2 at Bengaluru airport

Bengaluru: Aviation ministry grants nod to drone use for inaugural of terminal 2(Bengaluruairport.com)
ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Sohini Goswami

The civil aviation ministry on Saturday granted permission to the management of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to operate drones for videography during the inauguration of a new airport terminal on November 11.

According to a report, on October 31, the authorities had sought permission for use of drones for videography and photography of the inaugural event of the terminal 2 at Bengaluru airport. The permission is valid for a period of one month from the date of issue or until further orders whichever is earlier, the report added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate the second terminal on November 11.

The new terminal will start with domestic operations and is expected to serve around 25 million people every year. It has been built on a theme that showcases the ethos of Bengaluru as the garden city of India.

According to reports, the estimated cost of constructing the first phase of the second terminal is 13,000 crore, and it will have a built-up area of roughly 2.5 lakh sqm.

Another 4.41 lakh sqm will be added to this terminal during the second phase. The first phase of the new terminal is expected to serve 25 million passengers in one year. American architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM) was selected for the design of the latest terminal in Bengaluru airport.

