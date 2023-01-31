PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate India Energy Week in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week, a G20 event which is going to begin on February 6 in Bengaluru, announced Karnataka Information Department. The event will be held between February 6 – 8 at Bengaluru International Exhibition centre.

PM Modi will also participate in few infrastructural events in the state which are scheduled on February 6. After the inauguration of India Energy Week, PM Modi will proceed to Biderahalli Kaval in Gubbi Taluk of Tumakuru district in the afternoon and will head to the helicopter factory of the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. He will also lay the foundation stone for Jal Jeevan Mission projects at Chikkanayakanahalli and Tiptur at the same venue. The Prime Minister will go back to the National capital on the same day from Bengaluru.

This will be the PM’s third visit to Karnataka, where Assembly elections are due in April or May this year. In January, PM Modi came to Hubballi-Dharwad to inaugurate the 26th National Youth Festival. He also visited Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts on January 19 to inaugurate the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal project and a slew of other infrastructure projects besides taking part to distribute 'Hakku Patra,' the land title deeds, to nomadic tribes.

PM Modi is also expected to visit Karnataka once again in February to inaugurate the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway which is not confirmed yet. Earlier, Nitin Gadkari announced that either PM Narendra Modi or President Droupadi Murmu will inaugurate the expressway in February, depending on their schedule.

(With PTI inputs)

