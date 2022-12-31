‘Political gimmick’: Cong on Karnataka govt creating two new OBC categories

The Karnataka unit of Congress on Friday called the state cabinet’s decision of creating two new Other Backward Class (OBC) categories for Vokkaligas and Lingayats to grant reservation a “political gimmick” ahead of the assembly elections in the state next year.

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Siddaramaiah on Friday, said that the state’s decision was taken for political gains and questioned the government as to how they will implement it as it includes (addressing) several constitutional and legal aspects.

“The Nagamohan Das report was given in 2020. What was the Bharatiya Janata Party doing till now? Valmiki Swamiji held a dharna for about 257 days. Why did it not take any decision then? This is all a political gimmick ahead of the assembly elections,” Siddaramaiah said.

Retired high court judge justice HN Nagamohan Das headed a seven-member commission whose July 2020 report led to the state government deciding on increasing the SC/ST reservation in the state. The ruling BJP in October had issued an ordinance to enhance the reservation of STs from 3 to 7% and the SCs from 15% to 17%, taking the reservation tally to 56%, thus crossing the 50% cap fixed by the Supreme Court.

“It still requires a constitutional amendment and the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution without which it will have no protection. They have not done any of this. Without doing anything, they have taken a decision for political gains, that too after several protests by seers,” Siddaramaiah added.

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursday, agreed to carve out two new categories for Lingayats and Vokkaligas, whose reservation demands will be met by out of a portion of the 10% Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota. The decision was based on the recommendations of Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes.

Henceforth, the Vokkaligas who come under 3A category, will now be placed under 2C. The Veerashaiva-Lingayats, who are under 3B now, will be put in 2D. The existing 3A and 3B categories will be done away with. The government said that the reservation of the two communities will continue as before - 4% for Vokkaligas under 2C and 5% for Lingayats under 2D.

The Panchamasali Lingayats, who are said to be socially backward among other Lingayat sects, have been demanding to be included in 2A (15%) of the OBC reservation matrix and the Vokkaligas were demanding 12% reservation.

“I have no issue with the reservation given to Vokkaligas. They were under 3A and now they’ve been brought under 2C. Did they ask for this? Panchamsalis were under 3B. Did they ask to be under 2D? We need clarity on how much percentage, what category and from where they would take it,” Siddaramaiah said.

KPCC president DK Shivakumar also called the announcement a ploy by the government to provide reservation be scooping 10% from the EWS quota. “We don’t want injustice for any community... after crossing the 50% ceiling, now the government wants to give chocolates to the communities under the 10% EWS quota. They are also saying it needs three months. Will they be able to announce it after three months? These are just tactics,” Shivakumar said.

“They are taking Karnataka into a litigation on reservation. Let them bring a Constitutional amendment and bring it under the Ninth Schedule. They could not do this. Just sending out a notification is not enough. The chief minister could have made a grand announcement in the press conference yesterday (on Thursday). But he sent Madhuswamy (law minister). This shows that he does not have confidence,” Shivakumar added.

Supreme Court advocate and Karnataka Congress spokesperson Sanket Yenagi said the move cannot be executed as the government will have to compromise the EWS quota. “It is inexecutable. They have to compromise EWS, which is not possible. In case they are destabilising the existing reservation, which is already at 56% , requires a constitutional amendment and a nod from the Parliament... that itself is pending and the rest will be an eyewash,” Yenagi said.

However, state law and parliamentary affairs minister JC Madhuswamy, while announcing the decision on Thursday had said the new categories won’t affect the reservation provided to other communities. He said the population eligible for EWS quota was around 4% and after giving adequate quota to them, the government will redistribute the remaining portion of the EWS under 2C and 2D.

“They (the government) will not come with any solution. Once they touch the EWS, those who are eligible will get affected and they will protest. EWS has been enforced recently because of the Supreme Court’s order and it has not been executed. It is coming into force for the first time in 2023 after the central government notifies it,” Yenagi said. “Like the constitutional amendment, the report has to be submitted by the backward commission...the final report is still pending...and the interim report does not have a legal sanctity, and is also pending before the high court,” he added.

Over a lakh members of the Panchamasali community had held a protest at Suvarna Soudha in Belagavi recently. Vokkaligas in the state have also stepped up their demand to increase reservation for their community.

Meanwhile, political analyst Chambi Puranik said: “It is a good move by the BJP to consolidate their voter base. It is definitely a political ploy for the 2023 elections. The government has given some kind of hope to the Panchamsalis, that within the Lingayat quota, they will get some percentage reservation. If all the Linagayats are taken together, the move will go well with the voters. The Panchamsalis will also accept it, and within three to four months, they will get a clear picture about how much reservation they will get.”

“The entire Lingayat umbrella is a strong voterbase for the BJP and it needs their support. If the government works out the details of reservation in a fair manner... that would be a very accommodative move,” Puranik added.