Posters of Savarkar removed from Cong office in Vijayapura

Police on Monday removed posters of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar put up at a Congress office in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district.

BJP district Yuva Morcha vice president Basavaraj Hugar claimed that he has put up Savarkar’s posters at the Congress office. “We are the ones who pasted Savarkar’s photo. Savarkar’s photo was burnt by Congress leaders in Hubli. Congress has repeatedly created controversy over Savarkar,” he said.

“It is not a big deal that we have pasted a photo, the Congress has used the Savarkar issue for propaganda. Congress people should respect Savarkar and read books on him. What message is the Congress trying to send by burning Savarkar’s photo?” Hugar said.

Earlier, the Congress in Udupi district requested police and district administration to remove Savarkar’s posters installed on the walls of the party office.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Pradesh Congress president DK Shivakumar said, “(Chief minister) Basavaraj Bommai is responsible for this. It is his responsibility to maintain peace in the society. We don’t want to make provocative statements,” Shivakumar said.

Karnataka police on August 15 imposed Section 144 in parts of Shivamogga district after a clash over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan’s banners on Independence Day. Last week, Congress leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP and raised questions on attempts to put up posters of Savarkar in Muslim-dominated areas.

The right-wing groups in Karnataka have decided to put up posters of Savarkar and freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak in many Ganesha Pandals in the state for 10 days starting from Ganesha Chaturthi on August 31.

The move comes in the wake of the recent controversy surrounding the putting up of Savarkar pictures in some parts of the state.

“We have decided to put up Veer Savarkar and Tilak’s photos in at least 15,000 places across the state. We want to make it a movement to pay tribute to these two iconic freedom fighters,” Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik told PTI.

According to him, some BJP MLAs are joining the movement as well, especially in Belagavi.

Hindu Janajagruti Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda said the Hindu groups have made a budget of ₹150 for each pandal where these posters would be put up.

BJP spokesperson MB Jirali said all the public Ganesha festival organisers have voluntarily decided to put up the posters of Savarkar. He said it was not the BJP’s but the entire Hindu community’s movement, which has risen to the occasion.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway to rename Suratkal junction as Savarkar junction. This has been proposed at a council meeting of Mangaluru City Corporation. Now, the proposal is with the standing committee of the corporation. Once approved, plans are made to rename Suratkal junction as Savarkar junction.

MLA Bharath Shetty said local corporators had proposed to rename Suratkal junction as Savarkar junction. “Many Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal and HJV, had appealed to me for the same. I sent a proposal for the same to MCC on my letterhead. It was presented to the council legally and passed. Now, it is with the standing committee of the MCC. Later, after getting passed by the standing committee, it will be presented to the government and again get passed in the council,” he said.

Shetty said the Congress and SDPI opposing the renaming was unfortunate. “There should not be any issue in renaming the junction after a freedom fighter. Our government has prevented any communal violence. We will not allow riots to happen. Leaders of the party are supporting this matter as it is a noble deed. They say that this will give information about Savarkar to the public. We will rename Suratkal junction as Savarkar junction, come what may,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)