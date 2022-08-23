Posters of Savarkar removed from Cong office in Vijayapura
BJP district Yuva Morcha vice president Basavaraj Hugar claimed that he has put up Savarkar’s posters at the Congress office.
Police on Monday removed posters of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar put up at a Congress office in Karnataka’s Vijayapura district.
BJP district Yuva Morcha vice president Basavaraj Hugar claimed that he has put up Savarkar’s posters at the Congress office. “We are the ones who pasted Savarkar’s photo. Savarkar’s photo was burnt by Congress leaders in Hubli. Congress has repeatedly created controversy over Savarkar,” he said.
“It is not a big deal that we have pasted a photo, the Congress has used the Savarkar issue for propaganda. Congress people should respect Savarkar and read books on him. What message is the Congress trying to send by burning Savarkar’s photo?” Hugar said.
Earlier, the Congress in Udupi district requested police and district administration to remove Savarkar’s posters installed on the walls of the party office.
Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Pradesh Congress president DK Shivakumar said, “(Chief minister) Basavaraj Bommai is responsible for this. It is his responsibility to maintain peace in the society. We don’t want to make provocative statements,” Shivakumar said.
Karnataka police on August 15 imposed Section 144 in parts of Shivamogga district after a clash over Savarkar and Tipu Sultan’s banners on Independence Day. Last week, Congress leader Siddaramaiah lashed out at the BJP and raised questions on attempts to put up posters of Savarkar in Muslim-dominated areas.
The right-wing groups in Karnataka have decided to put up posters of Savarkar and freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak in many Ganesha Pandals in the state for 10 days starting from Ganesha Chaturthi on August 31.
The move comes in the wake of the recent controversy surrounding the putting up of Savarkar pictures in some parts of the state.
“We have decided to put up Veer Savarkar and Tilak’s photos in at least 15,000 places across the state. We want to make it a movement to pay tribute to these two iconic freedom fighters,” Sri Ram Sene chief Pramod Muthalik told PTI.
According to him, some BJP MLAs are joining the movement as well, especially in Belagavi.
Hindu Janajagruti Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda said the Hindu groups have made a budget of ₹150 for each pandal where these posters would be put up.
BJP spokesperson MB Jirali said all the public Ganesha festival organisers have voluntarily decided to put up the posters of Savarkar. He said it was not the BJP’s but the entire Hindu community’s movement, which has risen to the occasion.
Meanwhile, preparations are underway to rename Suratkal junction as Savarkar junction. This has been proposed at a council meeting of Mangaluru City Corporation. Now, the proposal is with the standing committee of the corporation. Once approved, plans are made to rename Suratkal junction as Savarkar junction.
MLA Bharath Shetty said local corporators had proposed to rename Suratkal junction as Savarkar junction. “Many Hindu organisations, including Bajrang Dal and HJV, had appealed to me for the same. I sent a proposal for the same to MCC on my letterhead. It was presented to the council legally and passed. Now, it is with the standing committee of the MCC. Later, after getting passed by the standing committee, it will be presented to the government and again get passed in the council,” he said.
Shetty said the Congress and SDPI opposing the renaming was unfortunate. “There should not be any issue in renaming the junction after a freedom fighter. Our government has prevented any communal violence. We will not allow riots to happen. Leaders of the party are supporting this matter as it is a noble deed. They say that this will give information about Savarkar to the public. We will rename Suratkal junction as Savarkar junction, come what may,” he said.
(With PTI inputs)
-
Ministers upset over delay in road construction, widening projects
LUCKNOW Ministers in charge of Lucknow expressed displeasure over the delay in road construction and widening projects in the district when they learned that only 28 of the 83 projects under the PWD had been completed. Minister of state for vocational education and skill development, PWD minister Jitendra Prasada (independent charge) Kapil Dev Agarwal and MoS for medical education Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh were reviewing development works and law and order in the district.
-
K’taka HC: Azaan on loudspeakers does not violate fundamental rights of others
The Karnataka high court has said Azaan (Muslim call to prayer) on loudspeakers does not violate the fundamental right of people of other faiths. A public interest litigation by Bengaluru resident Manjunath S Halawar was heard by a division bench headed by acting chief justice Alok Aradhe. The “contention that the contents of Azaan violate the fundamental right guaranteed to the petitioner as well the persons of other faith cannot be accepted”, it said.
-
Dwarfing of paddy crop: Experts panel to submit report with PAU
As reports are emerging about mysterious dwarfing of paddy plants from all districts across Punjab and neighbouring state of Haryana, Punjab Agricultural University has formed a five-member committee to look into the cause behind the trend. The committee is likely to submit its fact-finding report to PAU by Wednesday (August 24) It is for the second time this year when the cash crop has encountered a problem.
-
BJP attacks Siddaramaiah for ‘visiting temple after eating meat’
BJP leaders in Karnataka are targeting senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah for reportedly going to a temple during his recent visit to Kodagu district after eating non-vegetarian food, and have accused him of hurting religious sentiments. Siddaramaiah visiting Basaveshwara temple in Kodlipet after allegedly eating non-vegetarian food has triggered a controversy. “Siddaramaiah or anyone should not hurt the feelings of the faithful. If you (Siddaramaiah) have guts, eat pork and visit a mosque,” he challenged.
-
K’taka to launch pilot road project giving cyclists, pedestrians priority
With an aim to decongest the roads, the Karnataka government is gearing up to launch its pilot project in Tumakuru and one zone of Bengaluru, officials in the know of matter said on Monday. The state is experimenting with the active mobility plan under which the pedestrians, cyclists and public transport will get priority on the roads.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics