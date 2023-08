Power cuts in Bengaluru this week; Check areas list, timings

Bengaluru is set to witness scheduled power outages today and tomorrow, i.e., Thursday and Friday as both the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) are in the midst of several maintenance works.

Power shutdowns have been scheduled in Bengaluru for most of this month.(Pixabay)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

READ | Belagavi farmers battle dry spell, power cuts

Here is a full list of areas that could be affected:

August 24-25

Baddihalli, Jayanagar, Gokula Extension, Shivaramakantha Nagar Ring Road, Kesarumadu, Hasanpura, Singonahalli, Gowdaiahana Palya, Girinagar, Sanjay Nagar, Manchakallu Kuppe, Gayathri Circle, Sbm Main Circle, Dharmashala Road, Gandhi Circle, Thippaji Circle, Kelagote, Bank Colony, Challakere Road, Madakaripura, Jcr Main Road, Gopalpura Road, Near Nelakanteshwara Temple, Burujanhatti Circle, Maramma Temple, Nehru Nagara, Vidyanagara, Kanaka Circle, Davalagiri Badavane, Sjm College, Headpost Office Road, PB Road, Sjmit Circle, Private Bustand Road, Ksrtc Bustand Road, Bapuji Nagara, Tamatakallu, Medehalli, Kanaka Nagara, Police Quaters, GR Halli, Chikkapanahalli, Chippinakere, Chikkagondanahalli, Kallahalli, Dyamavanhalli, Topura Malige, D K Hatti, Sajjanakere, N G Halli, Gowdihalli, Gollarahalli, Hosatti, BG Halli, T Nulenur, Thodranal, Dagge, Agrahara, Gundimadu, Kunagali, Basapura, Challakere Road, Kamanabavi Badavane, Jogimatti Road, Kote Road , Zp Office, Teachers Colony, Iudp Layout Area, Ds Halli, Kunchignahalli, Ingaladhal Halli, Kennedelau , Inhalli, Seebara, Siddavanadurga, Madanayakanahalli And Yelaverthy, Addagal, Rayalapadu, Gownipalli, Pallagatte, Kenchamma Nagtihalli, Urlukatte, Diddigi, Hosadurga, Vadeyarahalli, Siddayyanakote, Basavanakote, Tarehalli, Guddadalinganahalli, Inalli, Kodadagudda, Basavapura, Channapura, Suraddihalli, Palanayakanakote, Kallenahalli, Hosuru, Marakunte, Kamalapura, Guttedurga, Halekallu, Bilichodu, Chadaragolla, Mugidaragihalli, Chikka Arakere, Kurudi, Madihalli, Tuppadahalli, Katenahalli, Asagodu, Benchekatte, Muchunuru, Narasimharajapura, Marenahalli, Medikerihalli, Mediginakere, Koratikere, Kasturipura, Vyasagondanahalli, Somanahalli, Gokulatti, Halavadandi, Sagalagatte, Hireharakere, Devikere, Maharajanahatti, Lakkampura, Gadimakunte, Gopalapura, Chikka Ujjini, Tumminakatte, Marikatte, Kyasanahalli, Gouripura, Chikkabantanahalli, Yarlakatte, Venkateshapura, Gurusiddapura, Agasanahalli, Malemachikere, Hirebannihatti, Jadanakatte, Sokke, Hosakere, Chikkakogaluru, Aralikatte, Santebennuru, Kakanuru, Siddanamatha, Belliganudu, Doddabbigere, Kogaluru, Kadajji, Beturu Basavanalu, Nagarakatte, Hadadi, Lokikere, Kaidala, Giriyapura, Kolkunte, Nagarasanahalli, Kanagondanahalli, Balluru, Kalkere, Matthi, Hoovinamadu, Kukkuwada, Harappanahalli Station, Btm 1st Stage, Majestic Apartment, Gurappana Palya, Jai Bheem Nagar, Chocolate Factory Road, Old Madiwala, Btm Layout, Asis Bhavan, Bismilah Nagar, Bharathi Layout, St John Hostel, Koramangala 2nd Block, Kudre Mukha Colony, Cpwd Quarters, Siddartha Colony, Tavarekere, Sg Palya, Accenture, St John Wood Apartment, Oracle, Maruthinagar, Venkateshwara College Road, Brundavana Nagara, Bommanahalli, Hsr Layout, Kudulu, Jakkasandra, Kaikondanahalli, Somasundarapalya, Hosapalya, Koramanagala, Weavers Coloney, Gottigere, Mantapa, Purvankara, Amc College, Ragihalli, Kasaraguppe, National Park, Basavanapura, Mylasandra, Bytarayandoddi, Lakshmipura, Shivanahalli, Basaveshwara Nagar, Govindaraja Nagar, Kamshipalaya, Rpc Layout, Binny Layout, Prashant Nagar, Hosahalli Vijaynagar, Service Road, Vijayanagar 7th Main To 13th Main, 1st Stage Thimmenahally, Mc Layout, Marenahally Layout, Vinayaka Layout, Pc Industrial Area, Ranganathapura, Kcg Ind. Area, Nanjappa Ind. Estate, Sunnadagodu, Selvam Industrial Estate, Ballayana Kere, Kaveripura 1st Block, 2nd Block, 3rd Block, 5th Block, 6th Block, 7th Block, 8th Block, Nagarbhavi 11th Block, Khb Colony, Hvr Layout, Syndicate Bank Colony, Siddaiah Puranika Road, Papaiah Garden, Magadi Main Road, Agrahara Dasara Halli, Kempapura, Agrahara L/o, Defence L/o, Fortune, A Block, Pai House, Byatrayanapura, Uas Layout, Telecom Layout, Milestone and Hiranandani Apartment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}