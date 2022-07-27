Tension prevails in Dakshina Kannada after BJP worker's murder; Security tightened

The murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Bellare late on Tuesday evening has sparked outrage in coastal Karnataka, with tensions running high at some areas and authorities forced to ban large gatherings in Puttur with heavy security deployed.

The killing is being talked about as an act of revenge for the recent murder of another youth belonging to a minority community, news agency PTI reported.

The incident has triggered widespread protests, prompting chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to appeal to everyone to stay peaceful and patient while cops scour the state for the accused.

"People are outraged when an innocent person is killed. I appeal to everyone to stay peaceful and patient. Instruction has been given to arrest the murderers as soon as possible," he said.

Some instances of stone-pelting and lathi charges by police were reported, with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS, the ruling BJP's ideological mentor), demanding a bandh in Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluk. According to news agency PTI, stones were hurled at government buses, with one bus plying from Puttur to Mangaluru getting damaged at Bolwar.

Meanwhile, the BJPs Dakshina Kannada district in-charge, Sunil Kumar, who is also Kannada and culture minister , and RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat reached Praveen Nettaru's hometown as his body was brought to his home, with locals following the ambulance in a show of grief.

#WATCH | Protestors express their anger over the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada.



The car being jolted by protesters reportedly belongs to Dakshina Kannada MP Nalinkumar Kateel#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/J4HyBZr0br — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2022

State home minister Araga Jnanendra told ANI there is a chance the accused may have fled to Kerala as the crime took place close to the inter-state border. Police of the two states are collaborating, he said. He also said police are inquiring about possible political motives.

Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Dakshina Kannada.

