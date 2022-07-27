Tension prevails in Dakshina Kannada after BJP worker's murder; Security tightened
The murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru in Bellare late on Tuesday evening has sparked outrage in coastal Karnataka, with tensions running high at some areas and authorities forced to ban large gatherings in Puttur with heavy security deployed.
The killing is being talked about as an act of revenge for the recent murder of another youth belonging to a minority community, news agency PTI reported.
The incident has triggered widespread protests, prompting chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to appeal to everyone to stay peaceful and patient while cops scour the state for the accused.
"People are outraged when an innocent person is killed. I appeal to everyone to stay peaceful and patient. Instruction has been given to arrest the murderers as soon as possible," he said.
Some instances of stone-pelting and lathi charges by police were reported, with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS, the ruling BJP's ideological mentor), demanding a bandh in Puttur, Kadaba and Sullia taluk. According to news agency PTI, stones were hurled at government buses, with one bus plying from Puttur to Mangaluru getting damaged at Bolwar.
READ | Working with Kerala police on BJP worker’s murder: Karnataka minister
Meanwhile, the BJPs Dakshina Kannada district in-charge, Sunil Kumar, who is also Kannada and culture minister , and RSS leader Kalladka Prabhakar Bhat reached Praveen Nettaru's hometown as his body was brought to his home, with locals following the ambulance in a show of grief.
State home minister Araga Jnanendra told ANI there is a chance the accused may have fled to Kerala as the crime took place close to the inter-state border. Police of the two states are collaborating, he said. He also said police are inquiring about possible political motives.
Read: Karnataka BJP Yuva Morcha worker Praveen Nettaru hacked to death
Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death with lethal weapons by unidentified people on a bike in Dakshina Kannada.
With input from ANI, PTI
-
Haryana DSP killing: 2 more accused nabbed
The police have arrested two more accused in connection with the killing of a Haryana DSP, even as the mining department issued show cause notices to 12 stone crusher operators for alleged irregularities, officials said on Wednesday. DSP Surender Singh, who was probing illegal mining had gone to Pachgaon near Tauru to conduct raids against illegal mining in the Aravalli hills. The Haryana's Nuh district police also nabbed two more accused in connection with the DSP's killing.
-
Woman journalist ‘molested’ by 2 station masters in Haryana; FIR registered
A woman journalist from Delhi was allegedly molested and threatened by two station masters at Rewari railway station in Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The woman, in her complaint, said she was waiting for the arrival of a train in the waiting room at the station Monday evening. She then went to the station master's office to ask for the key. Bhupendra Singh,, GRP Police Station Rewari said the matter is being investigated.
-
Two days after siblings found dead in Karnal canal, man held for murder
Two days after the bodies of two minor sisters were fished out of the Western Yamuna Canal in Karnal, police arrested a man for murder. The girls, aged 15 and 12, had gone missing on July 24, and their family had alleged that they had been murdered. The accused, Bilal of Gangoh, was sent to two-day police remand. The accused had also called the victim on July 24, after which the two girls went missing.
-
Woman, 2 kids found dead in sewage line in Rohtak
The bodies of an unidentified woman, and two children were fished out from a sewage line in Rohtak on Wednesday. The bodies are awaiting identification at the mortuary at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, a police spokesperson said. HTC Sirsa farmers agitate, demand compensation for 2020 crop loss Rohtak Demanding compensation for crop loss incurred in 2020, farmers staged a protest demonstration outside the agriculture deputy director's office in Sirsa on Wednesday.
-
Wife, 2 aides held for Panipat man’s murder
Five days after a man was found murdered in a Panipat village, The victim, Kuldeep, a resident of Ahar village's wife and the victim's wife Jyoti's aides were arrested on Wednesday. The accused are the victim's wife Jyoti, and her aides Sawan and Deepak. Crime Investigation Agency in-charge Virender Singh said Jyoti was having an affair with Sawan, and the victim after learning about the affair had been opposing them. “On July 22, Jyoti lodged a missing complaint to mislead the police,” Singh said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics