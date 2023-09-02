Private transporters call for Bengaluru bandh on Sept 11 in protest against free bus travel scheme: Report

Private transport owners are planning to call for a “Bengaluru bandh” on September 11 in protest against the free bus travel scheme for women in Karnataka, which has allegedly made them lose out on business. As many as 32 transport unions have told reporters that they have been impacted by the ‘Shakti’ scheme, rolled out by the current Congress government in the southern state after their massive win in the May 10 assembly elections, according to a Moneycontrol report.

What are the demands of private transporters?

Members of the unions are seeking a financial aid of ₹ 10,000 for each driver and a ban on bike taxis, among other demands. (HT File/Representative use)

Members of the unions are seeking a financial aid of ₹10,000 for each driver and a ban on bike taxis, among other demands such as a complete ban on app-based aggregators, the establishment of a corporation to back unorganised commercial drivers, scholarships for the drivers' children, loans with low interest rates, and many more.

Those who are expected to participate in the strike include auto rickshaws, private taxis, cabs and school buses, however the effect it will have on daily life is yet to ascertained. Previously, such similar strikes have failed to have an impact on businesses and commute in the city.

A highly placed official from the Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association told reporters that the strike was earlier put off to July 27 after the state's transport minister, Ramalinga Reddy, had assured action, however that their demands have not been met.

The Federation of Karnataka State Lorry Owners and Agents Association had also staged a protest on Thursday after the state government announced the decision to levy a “lifetime tax”, however, they withdrew their demonstration after officials retracted the decision and said that the existing road tax system, paid quarterly, will continue.

