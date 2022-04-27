Probe against school over Bible classes rule in Bengaluru

The Karnataka government has begun a probe into the allegation that the bible has been made mandatory in Bengaluru’s Clarence High School, deputy commissioner J Manjunath said on Tuesday.

Manjunath said that the probe was ordered following the directions of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), who wrote a letter on Monday seeking a probe against Clarence High School for allegedly imposing Christian religious views on children.

The NCPCR had asked the officials to submit the report of the enquiry to the child rights commission within seven days.

The Christian school has come under fire after a right-wing organisation Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi launched a campaign against it for directing the students to compulsorily take part in Bible lessons.

According to the details shared on Monday by Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi spokesperson Mohan Gowda, the school forced the parents to sign a declaration, in which they had to accept that their child would attend Bible classes.

The ‘Declaration by Parents,’ read, “You affirm that your child will attend all classes, including morning assembly, scripture class and clubs for his/her own moral and spiritual welfare, and will not object to carrying the Bible and Hymn book during his/her stay at Clarence High School.”

Gowda said that the policies of the school said only those parents and children who have no objection to the guidelines can apply for admission.

According to NCPCR’s letter dated April 25, the high school not only made Bible study mandatory for students but also allegedly directed them to participate in Christian morning prayers and other religious activities.

“It is observed that there is prima facie contravention of Articles 25 and 28(3) of the Constitution along with provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015,” the letter said.

While Article 25 refers to the freedom of conscience, Article 28(3) states that no person attending any state recognised educational institution can be directed to take part in any religious activities without the consent of a parent or a legal guardian.

Following the incident, Pulakeshinagar police on Monday deployed police personnel at the school, anticipating protest. The school didn’t release a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, speaking to the media, Clarence High School principal Jerry George Mathew said they would abide by the laws. “On the behalf of the trust and the board of management of Clarence High School, we want to tell you that we are aware that some people in society are upset with one of the policies of our school,” he said in an official statement.

“We have consulted with our advocates in this matter and will follow their advice in keeping with the law of the land. It is our affirmation that we will not break the laws. We are here for 100 years, and we will continue to be a society building school,” read the statement.

Reacting to the controversy, primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh said: “No institution can teach religious textbooks. As you know, Bible is a religious book of Christianity. Such things cannot be taught in our institutions. Whether it is a minority institution or other institutions, no religious practices are allowed.”