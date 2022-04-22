Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
PSI recruitment scam: Won't protect anyone, CID probe underway, says Bommai
bengaluru news

PSI recruitment scam: Won’t protect anyone, CID probe underway, says Bommai

Reiterating that Divya Hagaragi is not the BJP leader, Karnataka chief minister Bommai clarified that there is no question of shielding her in the PSI recruitment scam, adding that the CID team has raided the education institution run by her.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the government will not protect anyone involved in the alleged police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. (PTI)
Published on Apr 22, 2022 01:04 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the government will not protect anyone involved in the alleged police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam. He said the state government handed over the case to the Crime Investigation Department (CID) soon after alleged irregularities in the recruitment process came to light.

The probe is underway and CID sleuths have arrested several people, including the gunman of Afzalpur MLA M Y Patil. The investigating team has intensified its probe, the CM said.

Director general and inspector general of police (DG and IGP) Praveen Sood in a statement said that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the case. “So far seven people have been arrested and this includes four successful candidates and three invigilators of the Kalabrugi centre. Many more are absconding and will be arrested soon. The CID has been ordered by the home minister to examine and investigate each and every selected candidate and finalise the investigation at the earliest,” he tweeted.

The CID on Monday raided the house of Divya Hagaragi, the former president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) women’s unit in Kalaburagi district, in connection with the alleged PSI recruitment examination scam. While Hagrangi was not at home, police arrested her husband Rajesh Hagrangi for not cooperating with the investigation.

According to officials in CID, during the investigation, it was found that malpractice took place at Jnana Jyothi English Medium School, which was run by the BJP worker. The school was one of the centres where the PSI recruitment examination was held in October 2021.

The CID registered a case on April 9 after it was discovered that marks were forged by a few aspirants. One of the candidates who appeared for the examination at Hagrangi’s school had answered only 21 questions on his OMR sheet leaving others blank, however, scored 100 marks and secured the seventh. The student told police during that investigation that he had paid 36 lakh to forge his OMR sheet, which resulted in the investigation.

Reiterating that Divya Hagaragi is not the BJP leader, he clarified that there is no question of shielding her, adding that the CID team has raided the education institution run by her. Reacting to a demand for conducting a re-examination for PSI posts, Bommai said a call will be taken after the probe report arrives. Congress has hushed up several recruitment scandals that came to light during its rule earlier, the CM claimed.

Earlier revenue minister R Ashoka had said that Divya Hagaragi, the accused in the PSI recruitment scam, had no links with the BJP, and former Kalaburagi District Unit president Divya Hagaragi also confirmed that she was not a member of the party. Ashoka said that Divya might have been nominated as a member of the state nursing council during the BJP-led government in Karnataka. However, she had no links with the BJP, he said.

