PSI scam: Karnataka court grants police 8-day custody of IPS officer Amrit Paul

A court here on Monday granted police custody of one of the main accused in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, ADGP Amrit Paul, for eight days. Amrit Paul is accused number seven in the case now being investigated by the CID.

Investigation Officer N Sriharsha had applied for the police custody, stating that Paul was required to be taken to places of the alleged incidents for spot inspections, enquiry regarding bank accounts, phone records and interrogation to bring out the names of others involved in the scam.

The First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate granted the custody of Paul.

Paul's bail applications so far have been rejected by the court. He has been in custody ever since his arrest on July 4.

The police have arrested around 30 people and FIR has been lodged against 10 candidates in the scam.

After the fraud in recruiting 543 PSIs came to light, the government cancelled the examination conducted for it. The answer sheets of some candidates from whom police officers and others had obtained bribe were tampered with, to give them higher ranking.

Paul was ADGP Recruitment when the scam took place.

