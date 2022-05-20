PUC exam (Class 12) results date fixed for June third week: B C Nagesh
The results of the recently conducted Pre-University Course (PUC) exams (Class 12) are scheduled to be declared in the third week of June, state Education Minister BC Nagesh announced in a tweet on Friday.
"The PUC exams have been successfully conducted and the valuation process will begin next week and the results will be announced in the third week of June," he said in a tweet.
The results of the PUC will be announced at www.karresults.nic.in.
The PUC exams in the state were conducted from 22 April 2022 to 18 May 2022, in which over six lakh students appeared from all over the state.
This year the exams were conducted in offline mode, however, they were cancelled in June 2021 amid the surging cases of Covid-19.
Earlier, the state government announced the results of the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC/Class 10) exam results through the official websites of the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Thursday.
According to the minister, 85.63 per cent of students passed the SSLC examination.
"Rural students have done well in comparison to urban students while 91.32 per cent of rural students have passed whereas 86.54 per cent of urban students have passed, said Nagesh.
-
CBI searches Lalu Prasad’s residences in Patna, Gopalganj
The Central Bureau of Investigation has registered a fresh case against Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad in connection with a land-for-job scam and on Friday conducted searches at 17 locations associated with the former Bihar chief ministedr and his daughter Misa Bharti. Daughter Misa Bharti later left for New Delhi. Lalu's youngest son and leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav is currently in London.
-
Prof Nilofar Khan appointed as first woman V-C of Kashmir University
Professor Nilofar Khan, who has 30 years of teaching experience, has been appointed as the first woman vice-chancellor of the University of Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. The order of appointment was issued by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in his capacity of being the chancellor of the university. She will be replacing Professor Talat Ahmad, who completed his second tenure as the V-C of the university which began in August 2018.
-
Amarnath Yatra going to be litmus test for J&K govt
Given the spike in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir and threats issued by various terror outfits, the upcoming annual Amarnath Yatra starting June 30 to the cave shrine at 13,000ft in south Kashmir is going to be a litmus test for the government. One of the most revered Hindu pilgrimages in India, the yatra is resuming after two years.
-
J&K: Rahul Bhat’s wife gets appointment letter, ₹5-lakh ex gratia
Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar along with additional director general of police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, handed over an appointment letter and ex gratia to the family of Rahul Bhat, a migrant Kashmiri Pandit government employee who was gunned down in the Valley recently. A financial assistance of ₹5 lakh was also handed over to the family. Jammu deputy commissioner Avny Lavasa had also accompanied Kumar.
-
Yasin Malik’s conviction: Wheels of justice finally started rolling, says late IAF officer’s wife
Following the conviction of banned JKLF chief Yasin Malik by a Delhi court in a terror funding case on Thursday, wife of late Squadron Leader Ravi Khanna, Shalini Khanna, said she was confident of getting justice for Yasin Malik. “Bad deeds lead to bad outcomes,” said the 70-year-old, while demanding Malik be sent to the gallows. Squadron leader Khanna was shot 27 times with an AK assault rifle.
