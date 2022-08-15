Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Puneeth Rajkumar-themed Lal Bagh flower show in Bengaluru draws huge crowd on final day

Updated on Aug 15, 2022 06:19 PM IST
Lal Bagh reportedly recorded over 1.2 lakh people visiting the flower show in the last week.
Lalbagh park authorities will pay a tribute to late actor Puneeth Rajkumar at this year's flower show, after his untimely death shocked fans across the state. 
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The Lal Bagh Botanical Garden Flower Show, on its last day, attracted a huge crowd as fans of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar thronged Lal Bagh to pay tributes to their favourite hero.

Lal Bagh reportedly recorded over 1.2 lakh people visiting the flower show in the last week. Bengaluru traffic police have also been working to avoid traffic congestion around the area on the last day and already issued a traffic advisory to the people who are visiting the park on Independence Day. The cops urged people to use public transport to reach Lal Bagh Botanical Garden which will help them manage the traffic.

BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) announced a paper ticket system which costs a fixed 30 to all metro stations from Lal Bagh Metro station to encourage the visitors to use public transport further.

On August 5, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated the Lalbagh Botanical Garden's Independence Day flower show. The flower show took place after a two-year break owing to the Covid pandemic and was themed after father and son duo Dr Rajkumar and Puneeth Rajkumar, both Kannada film stars.

