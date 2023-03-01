Bengaluru’s popular Putani express is all set to be relaunched at Cubbon Park from March 8. The toy train that was known for giving joy rides to the visitors was halted in 2019 because of the restoration works and the South Western Railways finally announced the comeback of this train.

Putani express will be back: Bengaluru's toy train to be re-launched(Twitter/Petleepeter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The word ‘Putani’ which means ‘small’ in Kannada refers to the size of the bogies which are known for giving rides, especially to the kids. The train was popular among the tourists who visit Cubbon park and taking a ride in it was also one of the favorite weekend activities for Bengaluru kids. However, in 2019, the services were halted as damage was observed on the track and the rides were declared dangerous. The Putani express was first inaugurated in 1968 by Shakuntala Hegde, the wife of then minister Ramakrishna Hegde.

“The tracks which are widened are being fixed and few re-painting works are also in process. The 900-meter track will be ready by Saturday. We will conduct trial runs before the reinauguration and we are set to bring back Putani express to the tracks,” said an official of SWR to The Times of India.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Putani express consists of five air carriages with a colorful engine and the city folk are already waiting for the service to be started.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON