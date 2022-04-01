Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
bengaluru news

Rahul Gandhi in Bengaluru, attends Karnataka Congress meet

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his Bengaluru visit is attending the Karnataka Congress Extended Executive meeting on Friday morning. 
Published on Apr 01, 2022 12:41 PM IST
ANI | Byhindustantimes.com

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is currently on a visit to Bengaluru is attending the Karnataka Congress Extended Executive meeting on Friday Morning. The MP, who is on a two-day visit to the state was accompanied by the Congress state unit President DK Shivakumar, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah and other senior state party leaders.

Rahul Gandhi's visit comes at a time when the state is debating issues like the Hijab ban, restrictions on non-Hindu traders conducting business inside temple premises and the Halal meat row. Speculations are rife that his visit is set to kick off Karnataka Congress' 2023 Assembly elections campaign.

Earlier he visited the residence of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar here and paid tribute to the late Kannada superstar.

"I paid my condolences to Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and other family members of famous Kannada actor late Puneeth Rajkumar after visiting their home. Puneeth left unforgettable memories for all Kannadigas at a young age," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Kannada after his visit.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, the party's Campaign Committee chairman M B Patil, and former union minister KH Muniyappa also accompanied Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress leader had earlier taken part in the 115th birth anniversary event of late Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumar Swamiji. “Offered my respects to Late Shri Shivakumara Swamiji on the occasion of his jayanti celebrations at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkuru, Karnataka. Known for his selfless service to humanity, the late Swamiji was instrumental in educating lakhs of poor youth & shaping their future,” he tweeted.

