Rahul Gandhi offers floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi in Mysuru amid Bharat Jodo Yatra

On the 3rd day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi offered floral tributes to the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the 153rd birth anniversary of the 'Father of the Nation'. He attended an event at Khadi Gramodyog at Badanavalu of Mysuru and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi along with Karnataka Congress leaders.

"Bapu taught us to walk on the path of truth and non-violence. Explained the meaning of love, compassion, harmony and humanity. Today on Gandhi Jayanti, we take a pledge, just as he united the country against injustice, we will now unite our India," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

At the Khadi Gramodyog event, Rahul Gandhi interacted with the women workers and asked them about their daily work and income. Rahul Gandhi was also introduced to the freedom fighters in Karnataka who had met Mahatma Gandhi when he was in the state before Independence.

On September 30, Rahul Gandhi entered Karnataka after wrapping up his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala.

In Karnataka, Rahul Gandhi’s 21-day Bharat Jodo Yatra will cover 511 kilometres and he will cover Chamarajanagar, Chitradurga, Mysuru, Mandya, Ballari and Raichur. The Karnataka Congress is also planning to hold a huge public meeting at Ballari at the end of the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the state.

