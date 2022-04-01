Rahul Gandhi sounds Karnataka poll bugle, sets a target of 150 for Congress
'We must not fight to win with a close margin, we must fight to win with a decisive victory margin," Rahul Gandhi stated during Karnataka Congress Extended Executive meeting in Bengaluru. Congress leader was referring to the upcoming Karnataka Assembly elections scheduled next year.
In a strong message to the DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and Malikarjun Khadge Rahul Gandhi said, “You need to fight together. I know it's happening, but we need to ensure that we stand united for the party to win 150 seats.”
Setting a target of 150 seats for his party for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election which holds maximum 224 seats Rahul Gandhi stated, “This is not a difficult task, it's an easy task if we fight together in a united way, with right issues and if we guarantee merit as a criterion for our candidates, volunteers and leaders.” He further added, “Don't promote people basis any bias and distribute tickets based on loyalty and work done for the party.”
Rahul also used the platform to hit out at the BJP by echoing the '40% commission minister' remark during his speech at the party meeting and stated, “Karnataka government is the most corrupt. It's a 40% government. PM Modi and BJP can't talk about unemployment and corruption anymore. BJP’s aim is to snatch funds from the poor and give them to the rich. It's the financial transfer mechanism. They want to divide the nation. But we want to raise real issues like the economy and unemployment. We want to unite the nation."
“Unemployment is the biggest challenge India is facing due to demonetisation, GST and farm laws. Even if BJP wants, it is unable to provide employment to people as it has destroyed the small and medium enterprises. It will only get worse from here,” Rahul Gandhi claimed.
Rahul Gandhi's visit comes at a time when the state is debating issues like the Hijab ban, restrictions on non-Hindu traders conducting business inside temple premises and the Halal meat row. But Congress leader refrained from mentioning any of those during his 20minutes speech to party leaders.
The Congress leader had earlier taken part in the 115th birth anniversary event of late Siddaganga Mutt seer Shivakumar Swamiji. “Offered my respects to Late Shri Shivakumara Swamiji on the occasion of his Jayanti celebrations at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumkuru, Karnataka. Known for his selfless service to humanity, the late Swamiji was instrumental in educating lakhs of poor youth & shaping their future,” he tweeted.
