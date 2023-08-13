Rahul Gandhi to attend the launch event of Gruha Lakshmi scheme in Karnataka

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the launch event of Gruha Lakshmi scheme which is scheduled at the end of this month. The event is likely to happen on August 29 or 30, according to Karnataka Congress.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Siddaramaiah said, “The registrations for Gruha Lakshmi scheme are already opened and almost 1.2 crore beneficiaries have registered for this scheme. Our leader Rahul Gandhi will attend the launch event which will be conducted at the end of this month.” Siddaramaiah also said that the Anna Bhagya scheme will be launched in Mysuru soon.

During the Karnataka assembly election campaign, the Congress party announced the Gruha Lakhsmi scheme as one of the five poll promises. The scheme provides cash assistance of ₹2,000 a month to female heads of households in the state. Around 1.5 crore women are expected to be the beneficiaries of the Gruha Lakhsmi scheme. The registrations for this scheme began on July 19.

To reduce the footfalls at KarnatakaOne and BangaloreOne centres where the physical applications are received, the government has introduced WhatsApp chatbot service where the applicants can apply for the scheme using their mobile phone.

The government has provided WhatsApp number 8147500500 to which the chatbot is linked. Once the users send their details to the WhatsApp number, the chatbot will assist and guide the user to finish the application process. The chatbot then transfers the applications to BangaloreOne, KarnatakaOne and GramaOne offices where they will be examined. According to media reports, over seven lakh applications have been received from the WhatsApp chatbot services.

