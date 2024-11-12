Rain to make a comeback in Bengaluru, temperatures expected to drop, says IMD: Report

After an extended period of dry weather and minimal impact from the northeast monsoon, Bengaluru is set to experience a change in weather conditions, with light to moderate rainfall anticipated. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that a cyclonic circulation over the southwest Bay of Bengal has emerged, potentially intensifying into a low-pressure system, the Deccan Herald reported. A cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal may develop into a low-pressure system, bringing cooler temperatures and misty mornings for up to five days.(Mahendra Kolhe)

This system is expected to travel westward toward the Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka coasts within the next two days, impacting weather in surrounding regions.

Rainfall Forecast and Temperature Drop

Rain Predictions: According to C. S. Patil, a scientist at IMD Bengaluru, the city and its neighbouring districts, namely — Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru Urban, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Tumakuru, and Ramanagara — are likely to see isolated light to moderate showers starting Tuesday. This rain is expected to expand, bringing more widespread precipitation across South Interior Karnataka (SIK) for up to five days.

Temperature Changes: Alongside the rain, a dip in daytime temperatures is also forecasted. Patil indicated that temperatures may decrease by two to three degrees Celsius over the next two to three days, bringing some respite from recent warm days. On Monday, Bengaluru’s daytime temperatures were recorded between 27 and 28 degrees Celsius, so the anticipated drop could make daytime conditions notably cooler.

"Daytime temperatures may drop by two to three degrees Celsius over the next two to three days," Patil said, as quoted in the publication.

Bengaluru is also expected to have mostly cloudy skies, with misty conditions during morning hours, adding to the cooler atmosphere as rain approaches. North Interior Karnataka (NIK) may see occasional light rain, although most areas in that region will likely stay dry, according to the IMD.

The upcoming rain is largely due to the cyclonic circulation near the Bay of Bengal, which tends to trigger moisture-laden winds across southern Karnataka, enhancing rainfall prospects in Bengaluru and nearby areas.

For Bengaluru residents, this forecast signals a shift towards cooler, wetter days following a period of recent dryness. With widespread showers expected, citizens can prepare for misty mornings and fluctuating temperatures, making umbrellas and light jackets handy essentials for the week ahead.