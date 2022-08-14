'Role model for investors': Karnataka CM's rich tribute to Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
- The ace investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has died on Sunday morning. He was 62 year old and reportedly battling with health issues from past few days. Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Health Minister K Sudhakar have paid their tributes to the businessman.
Veteran investor and billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala died on Sunday morning at 62, prompting an outburst of condolences across the country. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai remembered the business magnate as "a role model for young investors".
"Shocked & saddened by the untimely demise of ace stock trader & investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala this morning. A role model for many young investors, he was an institution by himself. May his soul rest in peace & may God grant his family & friends, strength to bear this huge loss," the chief minister wrote on Twitter.
Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar also paid tributes to the ace investor. The minister defined Jhunjhunwala as the Warren Buffet of India and he even paid condolences to his family. “Saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran investor Shri Rakesh Jhunjhunwala Ji. Known as the Warren Buffett of India he had mastered the art of investing and inspired many through his optimism. My heartfelt condolences to his family. Om Shanti.(Sic)" he tweeted.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed grief on the passing away of Jhunjhunwala and remembered him as a "witty, insightful and a full of life person". “Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India’s progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.(Sic)” wrote PM Modi
The 62-year-old businessman breathed last in Mumbai on Sunday morning. He was reported to be battling health issues. Jhujhunwala was one of the investors in India’s newest airline Akasa Air. The initial flights of the airline recently took off from Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala is survived by his wife and three children. The net worth of the businessman is estimated to be $5.8 billion. He was last spotted at the launch event of Akasa Air in Mumbai where Jhunjhunwala was seen in a wheelchair.
-
Amrapali homebuyers oppose changes to layout of housing projects
Homebuyers of Amrapali housing projects in Noida and Greater Noida on Sunday said that there should be no revision to the original layout of each project as they have paid preferential location charges for their respective units. They organised a meeting at a park in Greater Noida's Sector Alpha 1 on Sunday regarding this. A group of buyers filed a plea in the Supreme Court in November 2017, seeking justice.
-
U.P.: Elaborate security at Vidhan Bhawan for I-Day
Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place at Vidhan Bhawan where chief minister Yogi Adityanath will hoist the national flag on the occasion of 75th Independence Day on Monday. In a press note shared by Lucknow police, the cops said 846 civil police personnel and four companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary had been deployed for law and order duty.
-
Yamuna’s level dips below danger zone after two days
The water level in the Yamuna dropped below the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Sunday, officials in the irrigation and flood control department said, and added that it expected to go down further even as Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal advised people to stay away from the banks of the river. The officials said that water level in the river, which breached the danger mark on Friday, started going down from Saturday evening.
-
Haryana government forms Municipal Council of Pataudi-Mandi; likely to have 32-35 wards now
The municipalities of Pataudi and Haileymandi have been merged and will now be operational as the Municipal Council of Pataudi-Mandi, the district administration announced in an official release on Sunday. The Haryana Urban Local Bodies has notified the formation of the new unified council, that will also have 10 adjoining villages Nerhera, Janola, Rampur, Chhawan, Milakpur, Mirzapur, Mubarkpur, Devlawas, Heraheri, and Khanpur under its jurisdiction.
-
Gurugram top cop to receive meritorious service medal on Independence Day
Preet Pal Sangwan, assistant commissioner of police (crime), Gurugram, will be awarded the Police Medal for Meritorious Service (PMMS) on Independence Day on Monday, officials said on Sunday. Kala Ramachandran, commissioner of police, Gurugram, said, “Sangwan is an asset of the Haryana police, and it is a well-deserved recognition of the significant contribution he has made towards the detection of numerous heinous and sensational cases.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics