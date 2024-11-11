'Ramanagara and Channapatna will develop as twin cities in three years': Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

With the Channapatna bye-election approaching, former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy took aim at Congress leaders on Sunday, declaring, "Thieves are uniting with thieves," to criticize what he views as politically motivated alliances. Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

"They are wandering around playing politics. Meanwhile, I am here to ask for votes with a focus on development," Kumaraswamy said, pledging, "Within three years, we will see Ramanagara and Channapatna develop as twin cities. We'll establish a factory near the silk market and create jobs for you."

During a campaign speech in Dashavara village, Kumaraswamy remarked, "I have never seen so many vehicles in Channapatna--it reminds me of the Mysuru by-election. Congress has contributed nothing to Ramanagara district."

He criticized Congress's record, saying, "Congress has done nothing for Ramanagara district," and noted past remarks from Yogeshwar, who once said, "Vote for the doctor, not DK's notes," but is now siding with DK Shivakumar. "It's 'thieves uniting with thieves,'" he quipped.

Kumaraswamy also expressed concerns over the state's current administration, accusing it of neglecting farmers, with some driven to despair and even suicide. "The state is in financial crisis, and development has stalled. But a better government is coming soon," he assured.

He further criticized the Congress-led state government for allegedly plunging Karnataka into a debt trap. "The Congress government is plunging the state into a debt trap, borrowing an additional 1.5 lakh crore rupees. Under the guise of guarantees, it is burdening people with debt, selfishly placing political gains above the welfare of Kannadigas and compromising the future generations of Karnataka," Kumaraswamy alleged.

"Nikhil's candidacy reflects divine will"

Framing the election as a "battle between dharma (righteousness) and adharma (unrighteousness)," he noted that Nikhil's candidacy reflects divine will. "He never planned to contest elections," he added.

A massive rally supporting Nikhil Kumaraswamy is scheduled for Monday at noon at the Junior College Grounds in Channapatna.

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, BJP State President Vijayendra, Opposition leader R Ashoka, former Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, and other leaders are expected to participate.

