Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Nov 11, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Ramanagara and Channapatna will develop as twin cities in three years': Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy

ANI | | Posted by Anagha Shrikant Deshpande
Nov 11, 2024 07:43 AM IST

As the Channapatna bye-election nears, HD Kumaraswamy criticized Congress leaders for political alliances, pledging development for Ramanagara and Channapatna.

With the Channapatna bye-election approaching, former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy took aim at Congress leaders on Sunday, declaring, "Thieves are uniting with thieves," to criticize what he views as politically motivated alliances.

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.
Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy.

"They are wandering around playing politics. Meanwhile, I am here to ask for votes with a focus on development," Kumaraswamy said, pledging, "Within three years, we will see Ramanagara and Channapatna develop as twin cities. We'll establish a factory near the silk market and create jobs for you."

During a campaign speech in Dashavara village, Kumaraswamy remarked, "I have never seen so many vehicles in Channapatna--it reminds me of the Mysuru by-election. Congress has contributed nothing to Ramanagara district."

He criticized Congress's record, saying, "Congress has done nothing for Ramanagara district," and noted past remarks from Yogeshwar, who once said, "Vote for the doctor, not DK's notes," but is now siding with DK Shivakumar. "It's 'thieves uniting with thieves,'" he quipped.

Kumaraswamy also expressed concerns over the state's current administration, accusing it of neglecting farmers, with some driven to despair and even suicide. "The state is in financial crisis, and development has stalled. But a better government is coming soon," he assured.

(Also Read: Shivajinagar road in Bengaluru to be partially closed for 30 days; Check alternate routes here)

He further criticized the Congress-led state government for allegedly plunging Karnataka into a debt trap. "The Congress government is plunging the state into a debt trap, borrowing an additional 1.5 lakh crore rupees. Under the guise of guarantees, it is burdening people with debt, selfishly placing political gains above the welfare of Kannadigas and compromising the future generations of Karnataka," Kumaraswamy alleged.

"Nikhil's candidacy reflects divine will"

Framing the election as a "battle between dharma (righteousness) and adharma (unrighteousness)," he noted that Nikhil's candidacy reflects divine will. "He never planned to contest elections," he added.

A massive rally supporting Nikhil Kumaraswamy is scheduled for Monday at noon at the Junior College Grounds in Channapatna.

Former Prime Minister Deve Gowda, former Chief Minister Yediyurappa, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy, BJP State President Vijayendra, Opposition leader R Ashoka, former Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, and other leaders are expected to participate.

(Also Read: Thane-based doctor loses 3.84 crore to three Karnataka-based men in fraudulent medical equipment contract scheme)

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //