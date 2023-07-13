Reckless driving on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway can lead to driving license cancellation. Details

Karnataka’s additional director general of police (traffic and road safety) Alok Kumar said that they are considering cancelling the licenses of those found driving recklessly on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway. Many videos have surfaced on social media where people were seen driving on the wrong route of this south India’s first expressway.

Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway.

Sharing such videos on Twitter, ADGP Alok Kumar tweeted, “Concerned jurisdictional Police are taking appropriate measures to curb such violations and reduce accidents. Such types of road users are a danger to other road users too. While recording violations please capture the number plate too. We will recommend for cancellation of licenses.”

A horrifying video went viral where a lorry was seen losing control on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway and barging into the other side of the road. The top cop confirmed that there are no casualties and stringent action will be taken on the driver along with the cancellation of driver’s license.

The topic of safety on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway was raised on the assembly and the Karnataka government said that they will take measures to prevent accidents. According to the government, this fully-access controlled expressway saw 100 deaths and 335 injuries due to accidents till June this year.

In the assembly, Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said, “The expressway lacks proper curves and sign boards for speeding vehicles. We will install the new sign boards across the road. According to our data, 20 deaths in March, 23 in April, 29 in May and 28 in June were reported.”

