100 dead and 335 injured till June on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway: Karnataka HM G Parameshwara

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said that Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway saw 100 deaths and 335 injuries due to accidents till June this year. Speaking at the assembly on Tuesday, the minister said that the government will take necessary action to prevent accidents on the newly launched expressway. 100 dead and 335 injured till June on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway: Karnataka HM

In a response to BJP MLA Suresh Kumar’s question about accidents on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway, G Parameshwara said, “According to the government, a total of 100 people lost their lives 335 people were injured due to accidents on the highway. There are several issues on this road which need a fix and we will take an action.”

However, Suresh claimed that the fatalities are more than 100. “But our data says 132 people have died due to accidents on the road ever since it was inaugurated in March. Accidents occurred in Ramanagara, Mysuru and Mandya stretches of the road,” he added.

Later Parameshwara said, “The expressway lacks proper curves and sign boards for speeding vehicles. We will install the new sign boards across the road. According to our data, 20 deaths in March, 23 in April, 29 in May and 28 in June were reported.”

The MLA of Janata Dal (Secular) GT Deva Gowda also complained that the expressway has turned slippery due to waterlogging on the road. The home minister said that he will direct the officials to take action.

Recently, Ramanagara police started checks with speed radar guns on this road and fined many people for riding above the permissible speed limits.

The 119-km expressway was built for Rs. 8,408 crore. Of the total length, 52 km is a greenfield consisting of five bypasses to reduce traffic congestion. This project includes11 overpasses, 64 underpasses, five bypasses, 42 small bridges. The expressway also has six lanes with additional two-lane service roads on both sides.

