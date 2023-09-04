Religion that promotes inequality is as good as disease: Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ row

After Tamil Nadu Minister Udayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Sanatana Dharma’ comments created a row, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge said that any belief that promotes inequality in society doesn’t qualify to be a religion. He also termed such beliefs as ‘disease’ and said that they are inhuman.

‘Religion that promotes inequality is as good as a disease,' says Priyank Kharge(ANI)

When asked about Kharge’s response to Udayanidhi Stalin’s comments on 'Sanatana Dharma', he said, “In my view, a belief that doesn’t treat humans equally cannot be called a religion, be it any religion. Every human must be treated equally, and a religion must promote the dignity of being a human being. Otherwise it is as good as a disease.”

On Saturday, Udhayanidhi, who is also a son of Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, compared Sanatana Dharma with the likes of dengue, malaria among other diseases and said ‘we have to eradicate them’. “Rather than merely opposing Sanatana, it should be eradicated,” he said. The BJP leaders alleged that the Udhayanidhi Stalin’s words are in favor of genocide.

Udayanidhi, on late Saturday night, posted on X clarifying that he had not called for "genocide". "I never called for the genocide of people who are following Sanatan Dharma. Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality," he wrote in a message on X.

Union home minister Amit Shah hit out at the Udayanidhi's comments and said that I.N.D.I.A alliance started the hate politics already. “ They want power but at what cost? You have been disrespecting the Sanatana Dharma and the culture and history of this country. The newly formed alliance has already started hate and appeasement politics in the country.” Shah said addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan's Dungarpur. He further alleged that Stalin's remark is a part of I.N.D.I.A. bloc's ‘vote-bank politics.’

