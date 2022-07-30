Remembering VG Siddhartha: ‘Found soft spot in tea-loving India’s heart’

On the third death anniversary of VG Siddhartha, the county's largest coffee chain - Café Coffee Day - remembered its founder in a heartfelt note as the man "who found a soft spot in tea-loving India’s heart".

In a special note, the team wrote “Only you could find a soft spot for coffee in a tea-loving India’s heart. Only you could show the world that a lot can happen over coffee. Your vision has held our hands every day in these three years, in every cup of coffee we have brewed. Here is to you. Thank you for everything you still do. You’re always missed”

VG Siddhartha has set up first Café Coffee Day in the year 1996 at Brigade Road of Bengaluru and opened doors for a plush coffee drinking experience. The cafes were later opened in countries like Austria, Malaysia, Nepal and Egypt.

India was left shocked when he had gone missing on July 29, 2019 and two days later he was found dead on the banks of Netravati River near Mangalore. The forensic report later confirmed that the Coffee business tycoon had died by suicide after alleging continuous harassment by tax officials in his death note. VG Siddharta had reportedly plunged into huge debts and was in pressure to clear them.

In December 2020, the Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd appointed Malavika Hegde, VG Siddhartha's wife as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Malavika is also a daughter of former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna.

