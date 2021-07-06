Repeaters to be passed with grace marks in PUC exams: State to HC

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government told the high court on Monday that all repeaters in Pre-University College (PUC) exam will be declared passed by giving them grace marks. The state government also said that regular students of II-year PUC will be promoted by giving 45% weightage for their SSLC marks, 45% for I PU marks and 10% for the internal assessment marks of II PU.

The government submitted an affidavit giving out details of its policy of promoting before a division bench comprising justice BV Nagarathna and justice Hanchate Sanjeevkumar during the hearing of a PIL petition filed by SV Singre Gowda, the managing trustee of Gnana Mandira Education Trust, Bengaluru.

Hearing this, the division bench disposed of the petition which had challenged the different yardsticks adopted by the state for promoting repeaters, private students, and fresher students for the second PUC exam amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Even the private candidates, who are appearing as repeaters, will be declared as passed by giving grace marks. However, the court was told that the private candidates, who are appearing for the II PUC for the first time, will have to appear for the exam that would be conducted when the Covid-19 situation in the state subsidies.

The affidavit said the results of the second PUC will be announced before July 31, as per the direction given by the Supreme Court.

The bench on June 17 had directed the government not to declare the results of the II PU course till the decision be taken based on suggestions to be made by an expert committee, which was set up to study methodology to be applied for promoting repeater students. “Pending a comprehensive decision to be taken by the state, it shall not announce results of those who have not taken the second PUC exams,” the court had directed.

The department of pre-university education (DPUE) had announced its decision to promote regular/fresher students of second PUC based on the first PUC exam while deciding to hold examinations only for repeaters by way of a notification dated June 3.