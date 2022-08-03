Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Retired CCB cop sentenced to four years in illegal assets case

Published on Aug 03, 2022 05:32 PM IST
Sami-ur-Rahman, a former police inspector from the CCB - City Crime Branch - was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment by a special court dealing with Lokayukta cases, news agency PTI reported.
The ex-cop was found guilty of possessing assets worth more than his known income. (Getty Images/iStockphoto (PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))
ByYamini C S

A former police inspector from the CCB - City Crime Branch - was sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment by a special court dealing with Lokayukta cases, news agency PTI reported. He was found guilty of possessing assets worth more than his known income.

The Lokayukta police booked the inspector, identified as Sami-ur-Rahman, and his wife, after they discovered he owned assets worth around 79.79 lakhs. A complaint was filed against the couple under the disproportionate assets case. Rahman had reportedly bought properties and registered them under his wife and mother's names.

In the court verdict that was released on July 30, Judge Lakshminarayana Bhat found the couple guilty and sentenced his wife to three years simple imprisonment. Fines were also slapped on both husband and wife, of 50 lakhs and 50,000 respectively. Rahman's wife has been charged for abetting the crime, according to reports.

Investigations have been going on against the retired cop since 2006, when he was an inspector at the city crime branch, with raids being conducted at his premises. However, he retired from service as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

According to a report on the Deccan Herald, his father Sheikh Bale and mother Jafir Bee had also been charged by the Lokayukta in 2009, however the court abated the case against them as they have passed away in the duration of the trial. His father had retired as sub inspector of police in 1978, the report said.

(With PTI Inputs)

