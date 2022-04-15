Ricky Kej shares images with PM Modi, asks him a valid question
- Musician Ricky Kej won Twitter with his post featuring side-by-side photos of him with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from seven years ago, asking the PM's anti-aging ‘secret’.
Indian music composer, who recently won a Grammy, Ricky Kej’s pictures of meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday are going viral all over social media after the two-time Grammy winner posted side-by-side photos of him with the PM from seven years ago, asking him his anti-aging ‘secret’.
Kej won his second Grammy on April 4 in the Best New Age Album category for his album Divine Tides. He had won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album Winds of Samsara in the Best New Age Album category.
Kej took to his Twitter handle and posted two pictures featuring him and PM Modi along with the Grammy trophy. While the first image was from 2015, when Ricky won his first Grammy, the second one was from their meeting yesterday.
In the tweet that accompanied the images, the ace musician compared how in the past seven years he has aged a lot with his hair and beard turning grey, while the PM has remained the same.
He wrote, "7 year challenge!! Pic 1: 2015 when I won my 1st Grammy. Pic 2: 2022 when I won 2nd Grammy. Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji looks EXACTLY the same.. but I have aged a lot :-) hahahaha. What is your secret sir?? @PMOIndia."
On Thursday, the PM had personally met the Bengaluru-based musician and in a tweet stated, "Happy to have met you @rickykej! Your passion and enthusiasm towards music keeps getting even stronger. Best wishes for your future endeavours."
Kej told PTI, "I won my first Grammy at the age of 33, I am 40 now. The Grammys always felt like an unattainable dream, I wouldn't even think about it. It felt like it was not possible, me being a person from India, living in India, making niche music in the country. I didn't even give it a second thought, because it was just impossible. Then, when I won, I thought what is my goal now? I never had any long term plans. Today, when I have won my second, it feels surreal, it is yet to sink in."
Ricky Kej was born in North Carolina in the United States and moved to Bengaluru at the age of eight. He attended the Bishop Cotton Boys School in Bengaluru and studied dentistry in college. He is said to have taken to music at a young age and got involved in it first-hand after he watched his friends play the guitar. While studying in college, Kej simultaneously took formal education in both western classical and Indian classical music.
(With PTI Inputs)
-
CM Bommai: Eshwarappa's resignation is not a setback, truth will come out
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said the resignation of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) Minister K S Eshwarappa, against whom police have booked a case for abetting the suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, cannot be considered a "setback" for the government. He said the truth will come out from the investigation and asked the opposition Congress, which is demanding Eshwarappa's arrest, not to become investigators, prosecutors and judges themselves.
-
AAP joins Cong in demand for Karnataka minister Eshwarappa's arrest
The Karnataka unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday demanded the immediate arrest and investigation of state Minister K S Eshwarappa in connection with the death of contractor Santosh Patil. Karnataka Congress leaders including former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah along with Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivkumar and others held protests inside the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, demanding that the state minister K S Eshwarappa's arrest be immediate.
-
After one week, Bengaluru doctor's pets rescued from a sealed house
Straight out of a 'faith in humanity restored' Tumblr post, police have rescued pets of, Bengaluru resident, Dr Priyadarshini, whose house was sealed by a bank after she failed to repay her home loan funds. The pets included two Persian cats, two tortoises and a large aquarium, which were reportedly trapped in the shut house without food and water since Friday last week.
-
‘Bomb threat emails to schools an act of cyber terror': Karnataka Police
In a new development regarding the fake bomb threat emails sent to over 10 private schools in Bengaluru on April 8, the Karnataka police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act 66 (F), saying that it acts as cyber terrorism against the miscreant(s), news agency IANS reported. Police are reportedly treating the case seriously as it created panic and hysteria among the school administrations, students, parents and general citizenry.
-
I was denied entry into temple for being Dalit: Cong leader Parameshwara alleges
Lamenting the 'inequality' that exists in the society even today, Senior Congress leader and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Thursday claimed thamehe was not allowed to enter a temple, despite his PhD qualification and the position he has held, as he is a Dalit. The former Karnataka Home Minister and Karnataka Congress chief was speaking at the Ambedkar Jayanti event in Bengaluru.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics