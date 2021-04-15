Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / ‘Right to lead healthy life…’: Karnataka HC on violation of Covid-19 norms
bengaluru news

‘Right to lead healthy life…’: Karnataka HC on violation of Covid-19 norms

A division bench of the high court, headed by chief justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, also directed state agencies to take a strict view of the violations being made.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 04:23 PM IST
Karnataka High Court (PTI File Photo)

In a stinging observation, the Karnataka High Court on Thursday remarked that the right to lead a healthy life is an “integral part” of the Constitution which cannot be obstructed by those who refuse to wear masks or follow social distancing even as daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) see a record rise in the state and across the country, Bar and Bench has reported.

“Right to lead healthy life is an integral part of Article 21 of the Constitution of India. Right to lead healthy life cannot be obstructed by individuals who do not bother to follow the rules regarding masks, maintaining physical distancing, congregating etc.” a division bench, headed by chief justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, said, according to Bar and Bench. Directing state agencies to take strict view of the violations made, the bench further said, “It must be remembered that it is being done for upholding fundamental rights of citizens under Article 21 of India, of leading a healthy life.”

Coming hard on celebrities and religious leaders for violation of the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases (Amendment) Act, 2020, the court was of the opinion that “none should be spared for violating the provisions of the Act.” The court was hearing a plea moved by Letzkit Foundation seeking strict implementation of the Covid-19 norms.

The chief justice-headed bench also directed the state police chief to educate his officers about the provisions of the Act, also demanding an immediate registration of a First Information Report (FIR) over offences related to violations of Covid-19 norms.

On Wednesday, Karnataka’s Covid-19 tally saw its highest rise since the beginning of the pandemic, increasing by 11,265 fresh cases, thus reaching 1,094,912, according to a health department bulletin. Also, with 38 more deaths, the death toll reached 13,046. Total 996,367 people have defeated the viral disease while 85,480 people are still in its grip. Bengaluru Urban is the worst-hit district in the southern state, with a caseload of 502,024 of which 8,155 infections were reported on Wednesday.

Chief minister BS Yeddiyurappa has ruled out a lockdown and has called for an all-party meeting on April 18.

