Karnataka reports highest single-day jump of 11,265 new Covid-19 cases, Bengaluru Urban contributes 72%

Karnataka on Wednesday reported over 11,000 new cases of the coronavirus disease (11,265 to be exact) in its highest-ever, single-day spike, taking the state’s tally to 1,094,912 cases, a bulletin from the state government showed. Also, 38 patients succumbed to the disease and the death toll reached 13,046.

Meanwhile, 4,364 patients recovered from the disease on the day. With this, the overall recoveries reached 996,367 and the recovery rate currently stands at 90.99 per cent, according to the latest data.

The active caseload also witnessed a significant increase of 6,863 cases and currently stands at 85,480 from the 78,617 reported on the previous day.

The Covid-19 situation in the state seems to be deteriorating without any respite since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic in India. Earlier on April 11 (Sunday), the state had registered 10,250 new cases, its highest single-day rise this year previously. Also, the daily new cases breached the 5,000-mark on April 5 (5,279 cases), the 6,000-mark on April 6 (6,150 cases) and the 7,000-mark on April 9 (7,955 cases), all within a span of seven days.

With 8,155 new cases on Wednesday, Bengaluru Urban district alone contributed to nearly 72.4 per cent of the new cases in the state, data from the bulletin showed. The district remains the worst-affected in terms of total confirmed cases reported (502,024) as well as the active caseload (63,167). The district also accounts for 45.85 per cent of the overall cases in the state. However, it leads the list of districts with maximum vaccination coverage, with 1,021,664 doses of the vaccine administered till date, the bulletin showed. Also, 433,923 patients have recovered so far in Bengaluru Urban which is the highest of all districts in Karnataka.

Among other districts, Tumakuru with 2,408 cases, Mysuru with 2,385 cases, Kalaburagi with 2,232 cases and Bidar with 2,144 cases contribute the maximum to the state’s active caseload tally.

As many as 6,126,622 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in the state as of 3.30pm and no severe or serious incidents of adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported, according to the bulletin.