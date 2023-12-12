Road caves in near Bengaluru's Kensington signal, huge sinkhole formed

A huge sinkhole was formed in the middle of the road in Bengaluru’s busy Kensington signal on Monday evening. The sink hole is reportedly 7-foot deep, and the authorities have placed barricades around the damaged part for the safety of commuters.

Road caves in near Bengaluru's Kensington signal, huge sink hole formed

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports, the sink hole was formed on the road which was built just a year ago. The water leakage underneath the road led to the damage of the road and exposed civic apathy once again. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials have inspected the pipeline damage.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Also Read - Bengaluru's Auto Rickshaw Drivers Union take an exit from Namma Yatri: Report

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashok Mruthyunjaya slammed both BJP and the Congress party for ignoring civic issues in Bengaluru. In social media platform X, he wrote, “White topped high-cost road caved in @UlsoorLake100. Road was built an year back by @BJP4Karnataka. @INCKarnataka Came to power 6 months back by raising the BJP's corruption issue. But they could not investigate the bad quality even after 6 months. MLA @ArshadRizwan from congress for last 2 terms. @BBMPCOMM Major Roads department is responsible for approval and maintenance of this road. @DKShivakumar Brand Bangalore. Would you dare to file FIR on these folks and get them arrested. If u r not gonna do it, forget brand Bangalore, you cant build it. People pay taxes, politicians, contractors, engineers loot money.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sinkholes in middle of the roads have been bothering the people of Bengaluru for a long time now. The civic negligence has even taken the lives of residents earlier. In January this year, an under-construction Metro pillar collapsed near Nagavara on the city's Outer Ring Road. A family of four were under the structure at the time. The mother and a toddler were killed and the father and another child were injured, sparking massive outrage.

In response to that incident BMRCL suspended three of its officials and the Metro department has initiated an inquiry. A case has been registered against the private firm responsible for building that section of the public infrastructure service - Nagarjuna Construction Company.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON