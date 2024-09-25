1200 crore luxury high-rise project coming up near Sarjapur in Bengaluru

NBR Group, a leading Bengaluru-based real estate developer, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of a prime 9.65-acres land parcel in the prestigious Sarjapur-Mullur suburb of Bengaluru. This strategic acquisition will facilitate the development of a luxurious high-rise residential project valued at over Rs1200 crore. The ambitious project will feature a saleable area of around 9 lakh sqft, with an anticipated gross development value exceeding ₹ 1200 crore. (HT Archive/Representative image)

The ambitious project will feature an impressive saleable area of approximately 9 lakh square feet, with an anticipated gross development value exceeding Rs1200 crore. Designed to redefine luxury living, this development will include state-of-the-art amenities, sustainable building practices, and premium residential spaces that cater to the discerning tastes of modern homebuyers.

"We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of this prime land parcel in Sarjapur-Mullur, Bengaluru. This area represents a mature market with a robust demand for residential real estate and a limited supply of land," said Nagabushana Reddy, Managing Director of NBR Group. "This project marks a significant expansion for NBR Group in the luxury housing segment, catering to the high demand for premium residential spaces in Bengaluru. Our commitment to quality and excellence will ensure that this project sets new benchmarks in the industry," added by the Manging Director.

The Sarjapur-Mullur area is known for its excellent connectivity, proximity to key IT hubs, and access to top-tier educational institutions, making it a highly sought-after location for residential developments. The new project by NBR Group will not only enhance the urban landscape but also provide a unique blend of modern living and natural tranquility.

NBR Group has a long-standing reputation for developing high-quality residential projects that meet the evolving needs of homebuyers. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and customer satisfaction, the company has consistently delivered exceptional living spaces that stand the test of time. This latest project further cements NBR Group's position as a leading developer of luxury residences in Bengaluru.

For more information about the project and future updates, please visit www.nbrgroup.in.

NBR Group is a renowned real estate developer based in Bengaluru, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. With a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial projects, NBR Group continues to set new benchmarks in the real estate sector, delivering exceptional living and working spaces that cater to the modern lifestyle.