Scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru from August 17 - 19: Report

Published on Aug 17, 2022 09:53 AM IST
  • Bengaluru is set to see planned power cuts on Wednesday and Thursday in the wake of repair and maintenance work undertaken by the city's electricity board, BESCOM. Check here for a list of affected areas.
Bengaluru could see power cuts in many areas on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

Bengaluru's electricity board, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM), has planned scheduled power outages in the city on August 17 and 18 to undertake maintenance and repair works. Multiple projects were delayed in the city in the midst of relentless rain, such as the shifting of overhead cables underground. Many similar works are underway, which are usually carried out between 10 am to 6 pm.

A report on News18 Kannada said these are the areas that may be affected in Bengaluru:

August 17, Wednesday:

Alagatta, Kenchamma Naguhalli, Urlukatte, Diddig, Hosaduga, Vadeyarahalli Siddayanakote, Basavankote Danuda, Basavanpura, Channapur Adihalli, Hosur, Marakunte, Kamalapura, Devanahalli Taluk, Kundana, Doddabelavangala, D. Cross Doddaballapura and local areas, Kundhana, Doddabelavangala, Global Mall, Shobha Indraprastha Apartment, Bannerghatta.

August 18, Thursday:

Jagaluru Town, Hanumanthapura, Kechenahalli, Tmalehali, Rangapura, Torangatta, Udgatta, Goguda, Jammapura, Marenahalli, Bommakkanahalli, Toranagatte, Harishinagundi, Lingannanahalli, Gopagondanahalli, Bistuvalli, Roadmakunte, Yaranahati, Jyotipura, Annaburu, Kelagote, Kanakuppe, Chikka Bannihatti, Devikere, Guttidurga, Sagalagatte, Roadmachikere, Malammanahalli, Rajanahatti, Giddanakatte, Bullalli, Bairanayakanahalli, Gavimath, Santhemuddapur, Haladalli, Gandhinagar, Bidarakere, Nibagur, Kattigehalli, Nellikatte, Bastihala, Ulhalu, Calgary, Hosahatti Upper, G.N. Kere, Bukkasagar, Mathode, Nagatihalli, Menasinodu, Mathada Nagar, D T Vatti, Vajra and surrounding areas.

August 19, Friday:

BTM 1st Phase, Majestic Apartment, AXA, BTM Layout, Asis Bhawan and Gurappana Palya.

Wednesday, August 17, 2022
