Seer head in Karnataka calls for unity, says students should focus on studies

The Hindu seer in Karnataka said that youngsters should focus on their education and their business.
The Hindu seer’s statements come at a time when several seers in Karnataka called for a ban on several activities carried out by the Muslim community, including hijab and halal meat. (AFP)
Published on Apr 05, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Pranavananda Swami, head seer of the Sri Sharanabasaveshwara Matha, on Monday called upon youngsters to focus on education and their work rather than getting swayed by communal agendas, calling for harmony in Karnataka.

“India’s constitution is everyone’s God. Our (religious practices) are there on one side Karnataka which is the garden of peace with people from all religions has to remain peaceful it should not always become a constant tussle between dharma and adharma,” the seer said.

The statements come at a time when several seers called for a ban on several activities carried out by the Muslim community, including hijab, halal meat and setting up of shops in and around temples and forcing people from the Hindu community to take a pledge never to make their everyday purchases from stores operated by members of the minority community.

“People can practise their religion, but there should be no imposition of one religion over another. All of us live in a constitutional country, and people should not give room for such things is a message I would like to give to society,” he said.

“We should bring everyone together and move forward. India has thousands of years of history and tradition. And we have accepted everyone with open arms,” he added.

He said that youngsters should focus on their education and their business.

“I am asking all our youngsters that they should focus on their education and businesses and not give rise to any communal feelings and not affect law and order. We have very little time on this planet. Be in any party but live with ideology and not hurt anyone from another community,” he said.

