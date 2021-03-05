Shanvi Srivastava: Kannada audience’s capacity to understand cinema is improving

Shanvi Srivastava has been working non-stop since few months now. She completed the shoot of her two upcoming Kannada films- Thrishulam and Kasthuri Mahal and is shooting for Bang (Kannada) and Mahaveeryam (Malayalam). Having starred in ten Kannada films in her nine-year-long career, she is happy to see the growth in the industry.

“The Kannada audience’s capacity to understand cinema, as a whole, has improved. They have become more understanding to different content and genres. Even the kind of content and roles being offered to me are unlike what I used to get. I can see growth in the industry. Now, the question is how accepting will people be towards this varied content,” wonders Srivastava, who was glad that she got the time to focus on her health -mental and physical and “got some clarity about life” in 2020.

Born in Varanasi, she grew up in Uttar Pradesh, and later studied in Mumbai. She debuted with Telugu, moved on to Kannada films and now is doing a Malayalam film. Talking about managing languages, she says, “It was tough initially as the languages are different. But over a period of time, I would get so involved and focus on learning that nothing else mattered. My growth as an actor encouraged me and I kept learning with each film. Of course, I get stuck sometimes with tongue twisters and certain words and that frustrates me (laughs). But when I crack it, it is such a joy. Moreover, it is the love of the audience which gives me a kick. It’s addictive (laughs). They are so happy and accepting of the fact that someone from another part of the country is talking so well in their language.”

Looking back at her career, she credits three films for her graph and the stature in the industry. “Lovely (Telugu; 2012) opened the gates to the industry for me. Chandralekha (Kannada; 2014) introduced me a different world and I began enjoying acting with that film. Earlier, I played a pretty girl in films. Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada; 2019) was a game-changer for me as I realised my potential and capacity as an actor and was able to push myself. Working with the amazing team, with such talents for one and a half years too was a learning experience,” she says.

Srivastava admits she would love to do a Hindi film as its her mother tongue but she is also happy in her space and doesn’t want to rush anything. “I am growing each day and I will get there sometime. I want to focus on the journey, rather than the goal. Today, I am getting scripts that satisfy the actor in me, so I will follow this path for now.”

