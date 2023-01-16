Shivamogga: Two killed in bullock race incidents, say police

Two people died in two separate bullock race accidents in Shivamogga district over the weakened, police said on Monday.

On January 14, a 24-year-old youth named Ranganath sustained serious injuries during a bullock racing competition in Malur village near Shiralakoppa in Shikaripura taluk. He was admitted to Shivamogga District Hospital for treatment and succumbed to injuries Sunday morning, said police.

In another case, 32-year-old Lokesh died after a bullock rammed his chest during a bullfighting competition in Konaganavalli. Lokesh, a resident of Alkola, went to see a competition in Konaganavalli on Sunday and he was hit by the bullock while he was spectating. He died during treatment, police said, adding that six others were injured in the incident, but they are out of danger.

This incident comes months after two were killed in a similar accident in Shivamogga.

In the accident reported on October 30, two people died in two separate incidents of bullock race. The district administration had held meetings to ensure and step up safety measures during the races. The organisers were also told to take prior permission from revenue department officers before organising events.

The villagers have demanded that the wife be given a government job. A complaint has been registered against the organisers of the competition at Kumsi police station.

“The villagers filed a complaint with the police against the organisers of the competition. We have registered a case against organisers under section 304 of IPC (culpable homicide),’’ said Kumsi police inspector Harish K Patel.

“Normally during Sankranti festivals, village temple committee would organise such competitions as tradition and did not take any permission from the police,” he said. Sankranti is the name given to the festival in Karnataka. Kannadiga farmers make sure to pray to the Sun God, Surya for giving sunlight to their crops and helping them grow. The first harvest is offered as a token to the god as a way of thanking him for the year-long protection and safekeeping.