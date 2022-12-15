Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Siddaramaiah, KPCC chief to tour together

Siddaramaiah, KPCC chief to tour together

bengaluru news
Published on Dec 15, 2022 12:08 AM IST

The development comes at that time when only a few months left for the assembly elections in Karnataka.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge holds a meeting with the party leaders from Karnataka ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the state. (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
(Shutterstock)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP