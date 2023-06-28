‘Siddaramaiah was scared, I’d have gone ahead,' DKS about Bengaluru steel bridge project

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said that CM Siddaramaiah was scared of protesters in 2017 regarding the Hebbal steel flyover issue. He also said that if it was him, he wouldn’t have bothered about protests.

Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

Speaking at Kempegowda Jayanti event in Vidhana Soudha, DK Shivakumar said, “In 2017, CM Siddaramaiah and KJ George (then Bengaluru City Development minister) were scared about protests against a steel flyover in the city. If it was me, I wouldn’t have succumbed to the sound made by protesters and gone ahead with the project, no matter what the consequence is.”

The KPCC president further said that he will also take some tough decisions in this term which will help Bengaluru in the long run.

The deputy CM who is also handling the Bengaluru City Development portfolio was referring to the Basaveshwara Nagar to Hebbal steel flyover project which was later scrapped. The Congress which was leading the government in 2017 received a backlash from residents and welfare groups after the steel flyover was announced. The 6.7 kilometers steel flyover plan was proposed to decongest Hebbal area, especially to those who want to go to Kempegowda International Airport from central Bengaluru. The protesters then claimed that the project would lead to decrease in the green cover of garden city as it might lead to uprooting hundreds of trees in the area. The government announced that it decided to scrap the project because of environmental concerns.

