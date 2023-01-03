Siddheshwara Swamiji to be given funeral with state honours; Modi condoles death

Siddheshwara Swamiji, the seer of the Jnanayoga Ashrama in Vijayapura, passed away Monday evening. He was 81 years old and was battling a prolonged age-related illness, news agency ANI reported. The swamiji, also called a ‘walking god’, was best known for his oral discourses.

Since the announcement of his passing several notable figures, including politicians and celebrities, have sent messages of condolences. The Karnataka government has also decided to accord swamiji a funeral with full state honours. In this light, schools, colleges and government offices in Vijayapura were closed on Tuesday, according to the district administration.

His mortal remains are being kept at the Sainik School premises where the public can pay their respects. His last rites will be performed at the ashram this evening. Sources at the ashram told ANI the seer had not eaten for the third day on Monday.

Several flooded Twitter with posts on the swamiji, expressing their grief, including prime minister Narendra Modi, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, among others.

"Paramapujya Sri Siddheshwara Swami Ji will be remembered for his outstanding service to society. He worked tirelessly for the betterment of others and was also respected for his scholarly zeal. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with his countless devotees. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

"Deeply saddened to hear the news of Siddeshwar Swami ji of Vijayapura's Jnanayogashram attaining Lingayaka (demise). The service of Seer who strived for the salvation of mankind through his discourses is excellent and unique. I pray that the Lord gives strength to the devotees of the Seer throughout the country to bear this sorrow. Om Shanti," Bommai posted.

Former prime minister H D Deve Gowda, his son and JD(S) second-in-command H D Kumaraswamy, former Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa, and Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D K Shivakumar were some of the other political leaders who paid homage to the seer online.

Siddheshwara Swamiji was known for his books on the Upanishads and the Gita. He is also kno also declined the 'Padma Shri' award conferred to him in 2018.

(With ANI inputs)

